ECS Inc. International Recognizes Digi-Key with 2017 Top Global Distributor Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with ECS Inc. International's 2017 Top Global Distributor award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Eric Slatten, Sr. VP of Global Sales at ECS Inc. International and given to Jason Simoneau, Director, Supplier Business Development at Digi-Key.

ECS Inc. International Presents Digi-Key with 2017 Top Global Distributor Award

ECS Inc. International has grown to become one of the most recognized and experienced manufacturers of frequency control management products in the world and offers the most comprehensive line up of frequency control devices in the industry.

ECS Inc.'s product portfolio including crystals, oscillators, resonators, filters, inductors, coils, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of ECS Inc. International products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics





Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecs-inc-international-recognizes-digi-key-with-2017-top-global-distributor-award-300649671.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

