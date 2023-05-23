Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Another Dealership in Kewanee, Illinois

Ed Morse Automotive Group

23 May, 2023, 14:09 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today it has acquired Motor City Chevrolet GMC in Kewanee, Illinois.  The new names of the dealership will be Ed Morse Chevrolet GMC.  It is located at 1511 Railroad Avenue in Kewanee.  Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealership from Eric Ellenberger and the transaction was brokered by Paul Kechnie and Mark Shackelford with Performance Brokerage Services. 

Just weeks prior, Ed Morse Automotive Group had acquired two dealerships in Henry County, Illinois, one in Kewanee and the other in Geneseo.  This new dealership in Kewanee will join:

  • Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM located at 303 Tenney St., Kewanee.
  • Ed Morse Ford at 1041 S. State St., Geneseo.

These three new locations add to the company's growth in Illinois by joining its multiple dealerships in Red Bud and New Athens, while also close in proximity to Ed Morse Automotive Group's Muscatine and DeWitt dealerships in Iowa. 

"Obviously with this new acquisition it shows how we are impressed with the city of Kewanee and its surrounding regions.  These are great people who care about their communities and of course love their cars.  We are honored to grow in Kewanee, support the employees there, and continue to provide world-class customer service to everyone who walks into our dealerships," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. 

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for over 75 years.  This acquisition will add 18 employees to its over 2,000-plus employee base, growing their locations to 41 dealerships, 84 franchises and 25 automotive and motorcycle brands.  

About Ed Morse Automotive Group
The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors.  Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition.  Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group

