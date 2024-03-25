Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Chevrolet Dealership in Savanna, Illinois

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired JC Carey Motors in Savanna, Illinois and it will become Ed Morse Chevrolet. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealership located at 800 Viaduct Road in Savanna from JC Carey Motors. The transaction was brokered by Paul Kechnie and Emily Bourne with Performance Brokerage Services.

This will be the company's seventh dealership in Illinois joining locations in Red Bud, New Athens, Geneseo, and Kewanee. With this acquisition, the Ed Morse Automotive Group will grow to over 2,500 employees and 49 dealership locations, 80 automotive franchises, 19 motorcycle franchises, two recreational vehicle franchises, and 31 different brands.

Located in scenic Savanna, this dealership has proudly served the Carroll County community since 1983.

"We are thrilled to further expand into the incredible state of Illinois. This dealership fit perfectly into our family-owned model with a proven employee base that are dedicated to excellence in customer service. Savanna is a beautiful city with wonderful people, and we strongly believe in this dealership's growth-ready infrastructure," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

