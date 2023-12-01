Ed Morse Automotive Group Celebrates its 100th Franchise as it Expands Further into Missouri by Acquiring Dealership in Moberly

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired Thomas Motors in Moberly, Missouri and it will become Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealership located at 1125 West Outer Road from Don Thomas. This will be the company's ninth dealership in Missouri, joining locations in Rolla, Lebanon, Saint Robert and California.

This will be the 100th franchise for Ed Morse Automotive as is now has 79 automotive franchises, 19 motorcycle franchises, and two recreational vehicle franchises. This acquisition will add approximately 20 employees to its over 2,500 plus employee base, while growing to 48 dealership locations that are servicing 31 different brands.

"I am thrilled to continue our expansion throughout the great state of Missouri as it has shown us such incredible hospitality at every dealership we've acquired. We understand why Moberly is known as the Magic City, as it is a true testament to the quality of the community and its people. Plus, we were impressed with the employees of this family-owned dealership, as they bring a tremendous knowledge and passion for automobiles, and a deep care for the customer," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group