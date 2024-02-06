Ed Morse Automotive Group to Acquire Seven Dealerships from Lawley Automotive Group in Sierra Vista, Arizona

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today it is acquiring seven dealerships from Lawley Automotive Group in Sierra Vista, Arizona.  The Dave Cantin Group is brokering the transaction. 

The dealerships include:

  • Lawley Chevrolet GMC at 2900 E. Fry Blvd SE, Sierra Vista
  • Lawley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 1901 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista
  • Lawley's Team Ford at 100 N. Highway 90, Sierra Vista
  • Lawley Honda at 3200 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
  • Lawley Hyundai at 2800 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
  • Lawley Kia at 100 N Highway 90, Sierra Vista
  • Lawley Nissan at 2960 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

These will be Ed Morse Automotive Group's first dealerships in Arizona.  The acquisitions will grow the company to 55 dealership locations, 111 automotive, motorcycle, and marine franchises, and 33 different brands in eight states. Ed Morse Automotive Group has over 2,500 employees.

"Expanding into the Arizona market is tremendously exciting. This deal with Lawley is the ideal fit, as they are an established, family-owned, well-respected, and well-run group of dealerships.  We look forward to continuing their tradition of impeccable customer service and serving the community well," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. 

About Ed Morse Automotive Group
The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

