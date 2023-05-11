Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Two Dealerships in Henry County in Illinois

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired two dealerships in Henry County, Illinois, one in Kewanee and the other in Geneseo. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealerships from George Koustas with Crowe Auto Group and the transaction was brokered by Scott Mackie with National Business Brokers.

The new dealerships will be:

Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM formerly Crowe Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM located at 303 Tenney St., Kewanee, IL 61443.

61443. Ed Morse Ford formerly Crowe Ford located at 1041 S. State St., Geneseo, IL 61254.

These new locations add to the company's growth in Illinois by joining its multiple dealerships in Red Bud and New Athens, while also close in proximity to Ed Morse Automotive Group's Muscatine and DeWitt dealerships in Iowa.

"When presented with the opportunity to expand further into Illinois… we jumped at it. These two dealerships fit perfectly into our family-owned model as they have dedicated employees, a loyal customer base, and prepared for growth. We look forward to continuing these dealerships' history of great deals and outstanding customer service, while supporting the local community," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for over 75 years. These acquisitions will add 33 employees to its over 2,000-plus employee base, growing their locations to 40 dealerships, 82 franchises and 25 automotive and motorcycle brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group