Ed "Too Tall" Jones to Make Special Appearance at Northern Tool + Equipment Grand Opening

The McKinney store will be the 9th Northern Tool + Equipment location in the Dallas Area

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest retail location in McKinney, Texas, on July 15th. The celebration will include a special appearance by Dallas Pro Football Great Ed "Too Tall" Jones. Jones will be at the store from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs.

"We're excited to have a legend like Ed help us celebrate our brand new store in McKinney," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "We're continuing our investment into Texas communities throughout the state to provide extraordinary service and innovative solutions to our customer's toughest problems."

Located at 208 N. Central Expy., this is the 36th Northern Tool + Equipment location serving Texans from serious DIYers to professional tradespeople. In addition to providing a retail shopping option for pro-grade tools at great prices, the new store will provide job opportunities in the McKinney area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country with plans to continue expanding their retail locations in the coming years.

For more information, please contact Anna Torrez at [email protected] or (612) 351-8313.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Anna Torrez

Phone Number: 612.351.8313

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment