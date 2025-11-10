EDAWN and LVGEA Launch Nevada Economic Developers Association

RENO, Nev. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) are partnering to launch the Nevada Economic Developers Association, or NEDA, a statewide professional association dedicated to strengthening and supporting economic development professionals across Nevada.

"The creation of the Nevada Economic Developers Association is critical to the future of economic development across the state," said Nathan Ohle, President & CEO of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). "IEDC partners with state and provincial associations across the globe, including the leadership of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA). Working alongside these partners, the newly created NEDA will provide a centralized hub of expanded opportunities for Nevada's economic development professionals and help to drive prosperity in communities statewide."

NEDA will serve as a central resource for training, certification and professional development, preparing current and future practitioners to support Nevada's long-term economic growth. The association will also provide education for government leaders, nonprofit partners and elected officials to ensure they are equipped to help attract businesses, support workforce development, and encourage investment in communities statewide.

"Nevada's economic success depends on collaboration and the continued growth of those leading this work," said Taylor Adams, President and CEO of EDAWN. "By launching NEDA, we're creating a foundation for shared learning, professional development, and statewide alignment that will strengthen our ability to attract investment, support businesses, and build a resilient economy for the future." Adams brings more than two decades of experience in public service and economic development in regions with strong professional development frameworks for this industry, including leadership roles in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Starkville, Mississippi.

"Economic development is truly a profession, requiring dedicated training and education in areas such as research, real estate, marketing, organizational management, business retention, sales processes, and policy. It is critical that we create a pathway for those practicing this important work in Nevada to grow their skills to deliver the best results possible for our communities," commented Danielle Casey, President & CEO of LVGEA. Ms. Casey is a Past President of the Arizona Association for Economic Development which has a statewide membership of 500+ and serves as an instructor and Board Member with Oklahoma University's Economic Development Institute, which has been a premier training provider for economic developers for the past 60 years. She is also currently the incoming Chair for the Board of Directors for the International Economic Development Council. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to developing talent, promoting collaboration, and advancing statewide economic priorities.

Key milestones include:

Formation of a 501(c)(6) organization by March 31, 2026, with EDAWN and LVGEA jointly guiding operations for the first three years

Launch of the first statewide training program by the second quarter of 2026, aligned with Nevada's economic development goals

Pursuit of affiliation with the International Economic Development Council to offer members access to national certifications and professional standards

Opportunities for economic development organizations across Nevada to join as founding and future members

By creating this unified network, NEDA will help strengthen Nevada's competitive position and build a strong pipeline of economic development talent.

"It's encouraging to see this level of leadership and partnership taking shape here in Nevada. When organizations like EDAWN and LVGEA work in alignment it strengthens the reputation and professionalism of our statewide economic development efforts and benefits every community we serve," said Tom Burns, executive director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development. "This kind of collaboration is essential to securing long-term success."

EDAWN and LVGEA reaffirm their commitment to expanding opportunities and building a coordinated economic development ecosystem. NEDA also positions Nevada to host major industry events and play a more prominent role on the national stage.

For more information or to learn how your organization can participate, contact EDAWN or LVGEA.

About EDAWN

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit founded in 1983 and supported primarily by private investors with public-sector partnership. EDAWN works to create a vibrant, resilient and sustainable economy in Northern Nevada. Visit edawn.org for more information.

About LVGEA

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2025–2026. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.

About IEDC

IEDC is the world's largest association for economic developers. Originating nearly a century ago, IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization that represents the entire economic development profession. Members are employed in various settings, including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions. IEDC is the leading voice in driving the future of the field, providing training, networking, research, policy advocacy, partnerships, and other valuable offerings to economic development professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.IEDC.org.

About the GOED

Created during the 2011 session of the Nevada Legislature, the Governor's Office of Economic Development is the result of a collaborative effort between the Nevada Legislature and the Governor's Office to restructure economic development in the state. GOED's role is to promote a robust, diversified and prosperous economy in Nevada, to stimulate business expansion and retention, encourage entrepreneurial enterprise, attract new businesses and facilitate community development.

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance