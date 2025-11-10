Southern Nevada Expands Economic Momentum with $9.2M+ in Capital Investment and Nearly 325 New Jobs

Four companies will grow or launch operations across Southern Nevada, strengthening the region's manufacturing, financial services, and distribution sectors.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nevada continues to gain momentum as a hub for innovation, manufacturing, and financial technology, as four companies have announced plans to expand or establish new operations in the region. The projects, approved during the November 10, 2025, Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board meeting, represent more than $9.2 million in new capital investment and nearly 325 new jobs across Southern Nevada.

"The companies approved today for incentives are poised to inject millions of dollars into the economy and create hundreds of high-paying jobs," stated Governor Joe Lombardo. "Nevada continues to foster a vibrant, diverse business environment that supports growth and success across various industries."

Representing a mix of industries, Welspun USA, FAAC Inc., DieselCore, and a financial technology company, are investing in Southern Nevada with support from GOED, local jurisdictions, numerous business, brokerage and higher education partners, and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA).

Welspun USA New Operation | Clark County

Welspun USA, a global home textiles leader, is opening its third U.S. manufacturing facility in Southern Nevada, representing $5.15 million in capital investment and 50 new jobs with an average wage of $31.73 an hour. The project is expected to generate a two-year fiscal impact of $1.3 million and a two-year economic impact of $27 million.

Welspun, part of the Welspun Group, has a global presence in over 50 countries and a workforce of 26,000 employees. Its products, ranging from towels and sheets to rugs and bedding, are known worldwide for their quality and innovation. Their portfolio includes many household names such as Martha Stewart home products and Wimbledon towels.

"This facility represents our vision for a future-ready manufacturing ecosystem in the United States," said Keyur Parekh, CEO and Global Business Director, Welspun USA Inc. "By combining cutting-edge technology with local talent and scalable capacity, we aim to deliver high-quality products that meet evolving consumer expectations while contributing meaningfully to Nevada's economic landscape."

"Clark County is thrilled to welcome both international home-textile manufacturing leader, Welspun Living and local defense simulation training and equipment manufacturer, FAAC Inc - MILO Live to our community. Offering a combined 250+ well-paid jobs, we thank each of them for recognizing the advantages of doing business in Clark County and the talent of our residents. Additional thanks go to our partners GOED, LVGEA and Vogel for assisting in getting these deals over the finish line," states Shani Coleman, Director, Community & Economic Development, Clark County Economic Development.

FAAC Inc. Expansion | Clark County

FAAC Inc., the world's leading supplier of high-speed weapon system simulations, is expanding into a larger facility in Clark County to consolidate its existing Las Vegas operations. For more than 45 years, FAAC has provided simulation and engineering systems for the U.S. government and private industry, including modular shooting range fabrication.

The expansion represents 10 new skilled jobs with an average wage of $31.62 an hour and $1.53 million in capital investment. The project is expected to generate a two-year fiscal impact of $259,057 and a two-year economic impact of $6.48 million.

"Our new facility marks an exciting milestone for MILO Live and for the Las Vegas Valley community we've proudly been a part of for more than 33 years," said Jake Cook, Executive Director of MILO Live. "This relocation expands our production capacity in the live-fire manufacturing market and enhances our ability to deliver our innovative modular products. It also provides our employees with a modern, improved work environment—a reflection of our ongoing commitment to the people who are the foundation of our success."

"I'm incredibly proud to have represented FAAC Inc. in this expansion in our market. Their expanding presence in Las Vegas will bring more high-quality jobs and cutting-edge technology to the region, further strengthening Southern Nevada's growing reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing," states Lauren Willmore, Senior Associate, CBRE. "Military installations in Nevada contribute significantly to the state's economy, and companies like FAAC play a key role in supporting that ecosystem. Their investment in this market is a testament to the strength of our workforce and the region's readiness to further support innovation."

Bombshelter Diesel Supply LLC dba DieselCore New Operation | North Las Vegas

DieselCore, a Houston-based supplier and distributor in the diesel engine and parts remanufacturing industry, is establishing a new facility in the City of North Las Vegas. The company provides rebuildable cores, used but restorable components, for a range of industries including automotive, agricultural, and construction.

"We are excited to welcome DieselCore to North Las Vegas. Their investment reinforces that our City is a hub for both manufacturing and distribution," said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. "DieselCore's philosophy of renewal and sustainability will now create meaningful career paths and opportunities for our residents."

Guided by its mission, "Sustainability Is Core," the company focuses on reducing waste, conserving raw materials, and promoting environmentally conscious manufacturing through remanufacturing and reuse. The new facility represents $1.12 million in capital investment and will create 20 new jobs with an average wage of $31.61 an hour. The project is expected to generate a two-year fiscal impact of $432,235 and a two-year economic impact of $12.9 million.

"Nevada offers the ideal environment for DieselCore's next phase of growth," said Justin Greenberg, President and CEO of DieselCore. "The state's strong business climate, access to skilled talent, and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our mission to deliver renewable, high-quality solutions to the remanufacturing industry. We're proud to invest in Nevada and excited to build lasting partnerships that drive both economic and environmental progress."

"I was introduced to Justin Greenberg and his team by a close friend and client who mentioned they were exploring opportunities to acquire or relocate a recycling company like this to Las Vegas. My friend spoke highly of Justin and his work, and after meeting him, it was clear why. We immediately connected, and I got to work finding the ideal location for their operations. I'm thrilled that we were able to secure the perfect site through a lease agreement and help bring DieselCore to Southern Nevada," said Andrew S. Levy, CCIM, ERA Brokers Consolidated.

Private Fintech Company New Expansion | Henderson

A financial technology company is expanding its operations in Henderson, bringing 245 new jobs with an average wage of $33.31 per hour and $1.38 million in capital investment. The project received approval for Sales and Use, Modified Business, and Personal Property Tax abatements through the State of Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development. It is expected to generate a two-year fiscal impact of $2.58 million and a two-year economic impact of $107.3 million.

"These projects highlight the significant opportunity for company expansion in Southern Nevada," said Danielle Casey, CEcD, President & CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA). "From advanced manufacturing and distribution to fintech, these companies are investing in our people, our communities, and our shared future. Their success is Nevada's success."

Together, these investments underscore Southern Nevada's ongoing transformation into a regional leader for innovation, sustainability, and economic opportunity.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2025–2026. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.

About the Governor's Office of Economic Development

Created during the 2011 session of the Nevada Legislature, is the result of a collaborative effort between the Nevada Legislature and the Governor's Office to restructure economic development in the state. GOED's role is to promote a robust, diversified and prosperous economy in Nevada, to stimulate business expansion and retention, encourage entrepreneurial enterprise, attract new businesses and facilitate community development

About Clark County

Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation's 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.4 million citizens and 45.6 million visitors a year (2022). Included are the nation's 7th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services and the state's largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development

About the City of Henderson

Incorporated in 1953, Henderson is Nevada's second largest city with more than 317,000 residents. Henderson is a premier city, nationally recognized for its stunning parks, trails, master-planned communities, outstanding quality of life and patriotic past. Recognized as one of America's Best Places to Live (MONEY and Liveability.com), one of America's Best Cities (Business Week), one of the safest cities in America(Forbes, InsuranceProviders.com, Law Street Media, Movato.com), and a Bicycle Friendly Community (League of American Bicyclists), Henderson is a progressive and vibrant city committed to maintaining premier amenities and services for all who choose to live, learn, work and play in Henderson…a place to call home.

About the City of North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas stretches across the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley and is home to more than 275,000 residents. It is both the largest minority-majority city in Nevada and the fastest growing city in the state. As a premier place to live, work and play, North Las Vegas leads the valley in new home development while maintaining a longstanding tradition of successful economic development in a business-friendly environment. The City of North Las Vegas' fast and faster approach has made the city a top destination in the country for development opportunities. North Las Vegas is a hub for new job creation and economic diversification that attracts global brands, innovative industries, manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics centers.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves clients through four business segments: Advisory (leasing, sales, debt origination, mortgage servicing, valuations); Building Operations & Experience (facilities management, property management, flex space & experience); Project Management (program management, project management, cost consulting); Real Estate Investments (investment management, development). Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About ERA Brokers Consolidated

At ERA Brokers | Colonial | Donahoe we are a brokerage infused with proprietary real estate technology. As part of Brokers Holdings, our organization operates commercial and residential brokerages in Arizona, California, Texas, Nevada, and Utah.

With over 800 agents and staff, we collectively close over 5,500 transactions worth more than $2 billion in value annually. In addition, we manage nearly 2,500 property management units worth nearly $1 Billion in value for our clients.

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance