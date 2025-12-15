LVGEA Expands Strategic Leadership with Appointment of Nick Clason as Senior Director of Business Intelligence

Seasoned economic development expert returns to help drive data informed growth and competitiveness in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) announced that Nickoles (Nick) Clason has joined the organization as Senior Director of Business Intelligence. In this role, he will guide research, economic analysis, and strategic intelligence that support business attraction, retention, and expansion across Southern Nevada.

Clason will lead research functions that include market analytics, industry trend forecasting, labor market analysis, and economic impact modeling. His work will help ensure that public and private sector partners have timely and reliable information to guide decision making. Clason will report to the Chief Strategy and Performance Officer.

He brings eight years of experience in economic development, public policy, and research. Before rejoining LVGEA, he served as an Economic Development Officer with the City of Henderson's Economic Development and Tourism team, where he focused on data and research. His background also includes work with Applied Analysis, earlier experience at LVGEA as an Economic Development Analyst, and service as a policy aide to the former chairman of the United States Senate Finance Committee with a focus on tax, trade, and banking policy.

Clason is a Las Vegas native and a Certified Economic Developer. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute and holds Bachelor of Science degrees in economics and political science from Utah State University.

Clason states he is honored to step into this leadership position.

"Returning to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance as Senior Director of Business Intelligence feels like stepping back into a place where vision meets possibility. I am incredibly excited to work with Danielle, the entire LVGEA team, and the LVGEA Board to advance economic development in Southern Nevada. I am honored to help shape data driven strategies that fuel growth, innovation, and a stronger future for our region."

Danielle Casey, LVGEA President and CEO, said the organization is pleased to welcome Clason back.

"I am thrilled to welcome Nick back to the LVGEA team. As a Certified Economic Developer and a graduate of Oklahoma University's Economic Development Institute, he brings demonstrated experience in the practice of economic development along with the credentials that reflect his dedication to continuous education as a top national professional. We are eager for his leadership in initiatives that strengthen our ability to deliver compelling value propositions for business attraction across multiple industry sectors."

Lauri Perdue, LVGEA Board Chair, said Clason's return strengthens the organization's strategic capacity.

"The LVGEA Board is delighted to have Nick Clason rejoin LVGEA. His experience working with two major regional partners since his last tenure brings invaluable insight to our organization and strengthens the collaborative foundation that drives Southern Nevada's economic success. Nick's return reflects both his dedication to this community and LVGEA's momentum in building a unified, high-performing regional ecosystem."

With Clason's leadership, LVGEA continues to strengthen the strategic foundation that supports economic growth, innovation, and long-term opportunities for Southern Nevada.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2025-2026. To learn more, visit Lvgea.org

