EDB Demonstrates Strong Global Momentum and Cross-Industry Adoption of EDB Postgres® AI

MNTN, Waystar, and NTT East join the expanding roster of global leaders standardizing on EDB Postgres AI to operationalize AI workloads, escape vendor lock-in, and maintain sovereign control of data and AI.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, today announced accelerating global adoption of EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI) as enterprises across industries and regions modernize their data platforms to support agentic AI, real-time analytics, and mission-critical operations—without sacrificing control over their data or infrastructure.

This momentum reflects a broader market shift EDB first identified in its Sovereignty Matters research, which found that enterprises pursuing agentic AI at scale consistently prioritize three requirements: sovereign control of data and models; hybrid deployment flexibility; and a unified platform that brings together transactions, analytics, and AI workloads. EDB PG AI was purpose-built to meet these demands, on an open source–based Postgres foundation.

From connected TV and healthcare payments to AI-driven network operations, global organizations including MNTN, Waystar, and NTT East are standardizing on EDB PG AI. The platform enables them to run high-performance analytics, regulated transactional systems, and AI-native workloads together on a single, enterprise-grade foundation.

"Agentic AI changes what enterprises require from their data platform," said Kevin Dallas, CEO, EDB. "It's no longer enough to bolt AI onto fragmented infrastructure or hand critical workloads to opaque proprietary stacks. Organizations seeing the highest returns are building on platforms that let them govern their data, deploy anywhere, and operationalize AI securely within their control. That's exactly what EDB Postgres AI was designed to deliver and is bringing to our customers."

Customers standardize on EDB PG AI to build agentic-ready, sovereign data platforms

MNTN: Powering connected TV analytics at scale

MNTN, a leading connected TV (CTV) advertising platform, selected EDB to modernize its data warehouse and analytics infrastructure supporting high-volume advertising data. By adopting EDB PG AI and WarehousePG, MNTN gained the performance, stability, and support required to scale analytics while avoiding vendor lock-in.

"The performance is there, the stability is there, the support is responsive—as they should be," said Greg Spiegelberg, MNTN. "It just made sense."

Waystar: Supporting mission-critical healthcare payments

Waystar, a healthcare payments platform that supports providers serving approximately half of the U.S. patient population, relies on EDB PG AI to power its mission-critical transaction processing environment. The company chose EDB to consolidate and scale its data infrastructure while maintaining the reliability and trust required in highly regulated healthcare workflows.

"What stood out to me from working with the EDB team was the confidence and trust they inspired. Throughout the sales and technical design process, we found a group of people who cared about our success, were flexible in how they worked with us, and had the depth of expertise to support us at scale," said Joshua Dove, Vice President - Technical Operations, Waystar.

NTT East: Advancing AI-driven network operations in Japan

In Asia, NTT East, one of Japan's leading telecommunications providers, adopted EDB PG AI Factory to support AI-driven network operations in private environments. The deployment enables NTT East to build and operationalize AI agents while maintaining strict control over data locality and infrastructure.

"We felt uneasy introducing a new type of product on our own, but EDB's support alleviated our concerns. From rapid QA to close collaboration with global engineers, we see EDB as a highly attentive team," said Shota Takano, Manager - Innovation and Technology, NTT East.

Broad adoption underscores market demand

Across industries, enterprises are increasingly standardizing on open source database foundations to support their most complex, mission-critical workloads. In fact, 35% of enterprises globally now consider PostgreSQL for complex workloads, reflecting growing confidence in open standards as the backbone for modern data and AI architectures.

EDB Postgres AI builds on this momentum by delivering a Postgres-native platform that combines the innovation and flexibility of open source with the enterprise-grade capabilities required for scale, security, and AI adoption. Customers benefit from:

An open source–based foundation , enabling freedom from vendor lock-in while leveraging the global PostgreSQL ecosystem for continuous innovation





, enabling freedom from vendor lock-in while leveraging the global PostgreSQL ecosystem for continuous innovation Accelerated AI development and deployment , with integrated capabilities such as low-code AI pipelines, vector search, and EDB's AI Factory—all natively aligned with Postgres





, with integrated capabilities such as low-code AI pipelines, vector search, and EDB's AI Factory—all natively aligned with Postgres Hybrid, multi-cloud, and sovereign deployment flexibility , allowing organizations to maintain control of their data while modernizing at their own pace

, allowing organizations to maintain control of their data while modernizing at their own pace Enterprise-grade reliability and support, ensuring confidence for mission-critical and regulated workloads





Together, these capabilities enable organizations such as MNTN, NTT East, Waystar, and others across regions and verticals to adopt PostgreSQL, not just as a database but as a strategic platform for analytics, AI, and long-term digital transformation.

To learn more about EDB Postgres AI, visit www.enterprisedb.com/products/edb-postgres-ai .

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com .

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

