EDCare Kansas City Introduces New Adolescent Treatment Program

According to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), in a group of 14 and 15 year olds, dieting was the most important predictor of a developing eating disorder. Those who dieted moderately were five times more likely to develop an eating disorder. Those who practiced extreme restriction were eighteen times more likely to develop an eating disorder than those who did not.

EDCare Kansas City was established in 2014 to expand EDCare's evidence-based eating disorder treatment program to the Midwest. Based in Denver, Colorado, as a trusted provider of eating disorder treatment, we create an empowering recovery experience through a proven evidence-based model delivered by a team of certified and compassionate professionals.

"We are pleased to expand our care to adolescents and their families. The incidence of eating disorders is on the rise in our younger population. This new treatment program allows us the ability to provide care and have a positive impact on younger lives," says Erik Akhund, Chairman and CEO.

EDCare's Kansas City Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program adds to the center's current treatment options for adults, including partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and evening intensive outpatient treatment programs.

For more information about EDCare of Kansas City, or to schedule a free confidential assessment, please call 913-945-1277 or visit www.eatingdisorder.care/kansas-city-ks

About EDCare: Since 2001, EDCare has been a leading provider of eating disorder treatment to patients across the United States and internationally. EDCare is committed to the recovery of individuals struggling with Anorexia, Bulimia, Binge Eating, and related disorders. Our multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, physicians, clinicians, family therapists, and dietitians are dedicated to bringing about change through our empowerment-based programs. EDCare provides a full continuum of care from OP to PHP levels of care at its sister facilities in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Omaha.

