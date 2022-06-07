Edcetera expands its healthcare offerings with the acquisition of DCHours.com, a chiropractic course provider

Continuing Education Pioneer Acquires Chiropractor Professional Development and Training Leader

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera , a leading developer of online courses for professional development, board examination, and occupational licensure, announced today the acquisition of DCHours.com , a continuing education platform for Doctors of Chiropractic.

"Private practitioners and clinicians are working to meet the fast-changing needs of an aging patient population and an ever-shifting regulatory and compliance landscape. Continuing education, therefore, is essential for maintaining the quality of patient care," said Nader Qaimari, chief executive officer of Edcetera. "Our goal is to become a destination for board exam prep, continuing education, and professional development for a wide range of healthcare professionals throughout their learning journey. The addition of DCHours.com will deepen our focus on the healthcare sector and the needs of critical healthcare professions like chiropractors."

DCHours is one of the largest providers of continuing education for Doctors of Chiropractic and has served more than 40,000 chiropractors since launching in 2008. The addition of the chiropractic education program will deepen Edcetera's focus on the healthcare workforce and continuing education for licensed medical professionals.

"We're excited to join the Edctera family of continuing education brands, helping providers improve the quality of patient care while growing their practices. New innovations in chiropractic diagnosis, treatment, and therapeutics are constantly creating new opportunities to improve the patient experience—and outcomes," said Dr. Guy Annunziata, DC, BCN, a board-certified chiropractor and founder and owner of DCHours.com. "This work is about building a professional learning community for chiropractors that enables them to not only complete required continuing medical education hours but constantly refine their practice, and learn from expert practitioners."

Edcetera has evolved to become an end-to-end provider of training and education in more than 20 regulated fields. Since its founding in 2011, the company has expanded its offerings to help professionals prepare for licensing and board examinations, maintain their professional certifications, and access a wide range of professional development courses in healthcare, skilled trades, and licensed professionals.

The company's unique continuing education model pairs flexible, online delivery offerings and courses taught by professional instructors with real-world industry experience. Their occupation-specific courses bring together communities of like-minded professionals to ensure they are positioned for success no matter where they are in their career journey.

To learn more about Edcetera's full suite of continuing education courses, visit www.edcet.com .

About Edcetera:

Edcetera empowers people to excel in the careers they want and the world needs. Edcetera provides the education people need to take the next step in their career, now and later. Unlike other providers, Edcetera supports professionals throughout the entire lifetime of their careers. We deliver leading content developed by industry experts that goes beyond traditional topics, ensuring that professionals are positioned for success no matter where they are in their career journey.

