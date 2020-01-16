EdChoice Kentucky Hosts Miss Virginia Movie Screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A screening of "Miss Virginia," a drama about a family's education choices starring award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, will be held in Louisville to celebrate National School Choice Week. The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with Virginia Walden Ford, the community leader whose life inspired the film.

The screening will take place at the Kentucky Science Center at 6 p.m on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Before the movie, attendees can enjoy private access to the center starting at 5 p.m. This is a free event and an RSVP is required at nscwlouisvillekyscreening.splashthat.com.

"Miss Virginia," the critically acclaimed Moving Picture Institute Original feature film starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Vanessa Williams, and Niles Fitch, is inspired by the true story of Virginia Walden Ford. A struggling single mother, she is losing her teenage son to the rough streets of Washington, DC. Unwilling to see him drop out and deal drugs, she puts him in a private school. But when she can't afford tuition, she launches a movement to change the system that is destroying him and thousands like him.

Ford herself will be in attendance at the screening and will deliver remarks on the power of education.

The film event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited that Ms. Ford will be on hand to speak about how she became a driving force for school choice in her area," said Andrew Vandiver, Vice President of EdChoice Kentucky, which is hosting the event. "She is an inspiration for all parents to ensure their children have access to many educational options."

EdChoice Kentucky is a coalition focused on educating the Commonwealth on the Scholarship Tax Credit programs, which allow individuals or businesses to receive a tax credit from state taxes when they contribute to qualified non-profit organizations that provide financial aid, or scholarships, to lower income families who wish to send their children to non-public schools.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky.

