EdChoice to Host School Choice 'Miss Virginia' Film Screening and Q&A

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families, students and community members are invited to enjoy hors d'oeuvres, drinks and conversation before a showing of "Miss Virginia" on Jan. 29.

Miss Virginia, the critically acclaimed Moving Picture Institute Original feature film starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Vanessa Williams, and Niles Fitch, is inspired by the true story of Virginia Walden Ford. A struggling single mother, she is losing her teenage son to the rough streets of Washington, DC. Unwilling to see him drop out and deal drugs, she puts him in a private school. But when she can't afford tuition, she launches a movement to change the system that is destroying him and thousands like him.

EVENT DETAILS

Screening of "Miss Virginia"

Conrad Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Following the screening, Ford will host a question-and-answer session where she will discuss how her personal advocacy on behalf of her son led her to fight for better school options for all families.

The film event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Virginia's story is nothing short of amazing, and it's a reminder to all of us who advocate for increased educational opportunity that one person—one mom on a mission, if you will—can make a huge difference for all families," said Jennifer Wagner, Vice President of Communications for EdChoice. "We hope people leave the screening invigorated about the future of school choice in Indiana."

The "Miss Virginia" screening and meet-and-greet are hosted by EdChoice, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing full and unencumbered educational choice as the best pathway to successful lives and a stronger society.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

