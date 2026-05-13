Edconic Triples Enrollment in Collegiate Summer Programs With Record-Breaking Summer 2026 Cohort

Industry-immersive collegiate programs with Vogue, Sotheby's, Manchester City, and WIRED emerge as the fastest-growing study abroad and study away portfolio for undergraduates

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edconic, the leading provider of industry-immersive education experiences in partnership with iconic organizations, today announced record-breaking enrollment in its Summer 2026 collegiate programs, with year-over-year participation set to triple across its four-week accredited undergraduate offerings. The milestone marks Edconic's largest collegiate summer cohort to date and cements its position as the fastest-growing study abroad and study away portfolio for undergraduate students seeking real-world, industry-immersive experiences.

Edconic's undergraduate summer programs are designed and delivered in partnership with some of the world's most iconic organizations including Vogue, Sotheby's, Manchester City, and WIRED. Each program offers students project-based learning, mentorship, and direct access to leaders across fashion, art, technology, sport, journalism, and media. All programs are structured around NACE career competencies, aligning each experience directly to the skills employers prioritize at graduation. Increasingly, students are choosing these programs as an alternative or complement to traditional summer internships.

"Today's undergraduates are looking for more than a line on a résumé. They want substantive, hands-on access to the industries they hope to enter, and they want to build the network that gets them there," said Brandon Busteed, CEO of Edconic. "Our portfolio is delivering experiences that are as valuable as a top-tier internship - if not better - because students leave with a portfolio of real work, mentorship from industry-leading companies, and a global peer network. The fact that enrollment is tripling year over year tells us this is exactly what this generation needs."

Arizona State University, Edconic's inaugural affiliate university partner, is among the institutions sending students to programs across the portfolio this summer.

"Students come to college to prepare for a job after graduation. These global programs through Edconic offer students the chance to gain experience with world-renowned brands to help them gain the skills and global perspective that will set them apart," said Noah Rost, Executive Director of the Arizona State University Global Education Office."

The surge in enrollment reflects several trends shaping how undergraduates approach summer planning:

Industry access over observation. Edconic's accredited four-week summer programs are built around live briefs and project-based learning with practitioners from Vogue, Sotheby's, Manchester City and WIRED, replacing the passive shadowing that defines many traditional internships with substantive, portfolio-building work.





Edconic's accredited four-week summer programs are built around live briefs and project-based learning with practitioners from Vogue, Sotheby's, Manchester City and WIRED, replacing the passive shadowing that defines many traditional internships with substantive, portfolio-building work. Cities as classrooms. Programs run in New York, London, Manchester, and Madrid, giving students immersion in the global capitals where their target industries are headquartered.





Programs run in New York, London, Manchester, and Madrid, giving students immersion in the global capitals where their target industries are headquartered. Credit-bearing and non-credit pathways. Both formats are available, allowing students to apply the experience toward their degree or pursue it purely for career exploration and portfolio development.





Both formats are available, allowing students to apply the experience toward their degree or pursue it purely for career exploration and portfolio development. A résumé that stands out. Students leave with name-brand experience, mentorship from industry leaders, and a peer network spanning top universities worldwide.

Summer 2026 Program Portfolio

Edconic's collegiate summer offerings include:

Sotheby's Institute of Art — Global Art Market, Curator Academy, & Luxury Business (offered in London and New York)





— Global Art Market, Curator Academy, & Luxury Business (offered in London and New York) Vogue College of Fashion — Fashion Business, Fashion Media & Styling (offered in London, New York and Madrid)





— Fashion Business, Fashion Media & Styling (offered in London, New York and Madrid) WIRED Education — Technology & Innovation (offered in New York)





— Technology & Innovation (offered in New York) Manchester City Sports Business School — Sports Business & Leadership (offered in Manchester, UK)

While several programs have already reached capacity, select programs continue to accept applications for Summer 2026. Students still finalizing their summer plans are encouraged to apply soon. Prospective applicants can explore the full portfolio and connect with Edconic's admissions team at edconic.com/undergraduate-programs. Edconic will also launch its first January Term (J-term) programs in January 2027, expanding access to industry-immersive experiences beyond the summer calendar. Details to be announced.

About Edconic

Edconic is a global education company and the leading provider of industry-immersive experiences in partnership with iconic organizations. Our portfolio includes Sotheby's Institute of Art, Vogue College of Fashion, The School of The New York Times, Manchester City Sports Business School, WIRED Education, and Mayo Clinic Pre-College Healthcare Academy. Edconic is backed by Cambridge Information Group (CIG), a family-owned investment firm focused on long-term and meaningful enterprises in education, technology, and information services. For more information, visit edconic.com.

SOURCE Edconic