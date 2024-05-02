Edelstein & Company Combines with EisnerAmper

Firm Bolsters Presence in New England

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the partners and colleagues of Boston, Massachusetts-based CPA firm Edelstein & Company, LLP, are joining EisnerAmper in a combination expected to close in June 2024.

Scott Kaplowitch

Founded in 1968, Edelstein has 11 partners and a staff of more than 150 professionals. Named a top accounting firm in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, Edelstein offers accounting, tax and advisory services for the food and beverage, healthcare, financial services, nonprofit, real estate, professional services, and other sectors.

"Clients want their financial issues solved, concerns lessened, and lives made easier. This spurs us to go the extra mile, because our clients' success is completely interconnected with our own," said Scott B. Kaplowitch, Edelstein Managing Partner. "EisnerAmper is also a 'go-the-extra-mile' type of firm. We welcome the opportunity to leverage EisnerAmper's vast resources in expertise and technology to help take our client service capabilities to the next level."

"For 50+ years, the professionals at Edelstein have been trusted business advisors. That type of longevity is a powerful testament to Edelstein's leadership, practitioners, and approach," said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. "We warmly welcome our new colleagues from Edelstein, and we're extremely excited about the opportunities in the ultra-critical Boston market."

"Both EisnerAmper and Edelstein have stellar reputations. This combination is a great fit for EisnerAmper's growth plan and Edelstein's strategy to leverage additional services and expertise," said Bill Reeb, CEO of the Succession Institute, LLC, who advised both firms on the deal. "This move makes a lot of sense for both firms and promises to greatly benefit their clients."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,200 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and follow us on (X) and LinkedIn.

