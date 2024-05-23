EDETEK Launches CONFORM™ eClinical Version 5.1, Offering Comprehensive, Integrated Clinical Trial Management Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK, a leading provider of innovative clinical trial solutions, is proud to announce the release of CONFORM™ eClinical Version 5.1. This latest version offers a fully integrated suite of components designed to streamline and enhance the clinical trial management process.

CONFORM™ eClinical Version 5.1 includes end-to-end, fully integrated components such as Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Pharmacovigilance/Safety (PV/Safety), electronic Diary (eDiary), electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO), electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), ePayment, and eConsent. Additionally, it features advanced Study Management, central and risk-based monitoring, and data visualization modules.

These components provide sponsors with a turn-key solution driven by industry standards, ensuring comprehensive control over the entire study conduct. The integrated platform enhances quality, efficiency, and speed, offering significant cost savings and quick turn-around times.

With over 2,000 study experiences and more than 50 successful submissions, EDETEK has established a strong reputation in the industry. The company's partnerships with leading technology and service providers further strengthen its ability to deliver top-tier solutions for sponsors of all sizes.

"EDETEK's vision is to provide the best solution for sponsors, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to conduct successful clinical trials," said Jian Chen, CEO of EDETEK. "The release of CONFORM™ eClinical Version 5.1 is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the eClinical space."

Sponsors utilizing CONFORM™ eClinical Version 5.1 will benefit from a streamlined workflow, improved data quality, and enhanced study oversight, ensuring that clinical trials are conducted with the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency.

For more information about EDETEK and CONFORM™ eClinical Version 5.1, please visit www.edetek.com or contact [email protected].

About EDETEK

EDETEK is a premier provider of cutting-edge clinical trial solutions, committed to delivering high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective services. With a comprehensive portfolio of state-of-the-art products and a steadfast commitment to excellence, EDETEK empowers sponsors to achieve their clinical trial objectives seamlessly and successfully. Through innovation and unparalleled customer focus, EDETEK consistently drives the advancement of clinical research, ensuring optimal outcomes for every study.

