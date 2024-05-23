EDETEK to Showcase "End-to-End Digital Data Pipeline for Clinical Trials" at AWS Healthcare and Life Sciences Meetup in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK, an innovative leader in clinical technology solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming AWS Healthcare and Life Sciences Meetup in Los Angeles, CA on May 16th, 2024. The company will present a key session titled "End-to-End Digital Data Pipeline for Clinical Trials," highlighting its cutting-edge solutions in clinical informatics.

The AWS Meetup will gather industry leaders, technologists, and researchers to explore the latest advancements in healthcare and life science technologies. EDETEK's presentation will demonstrate how their digital data pipeline is using modern cloud technologies to revolutionize the management and analysis of clinical trial data.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to speak at this event and share how our CONFORM™ Informatics platform enables clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical companies to streamline their data processes and analytics," said Peter Smilansky Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at EDETEK. "Our end-to-end digital data pipeline is designed to optimize data flow from initial capture to final analysis, ensuring data integrity and accelerating time to market for new therapies."

Attendees will gain insights into how EDETEK integrates AWS services to enhance their platform's scalability, security, and compliance, addressing critical challenges in clinical data management. The session will also cover practical case studies demonstrating the significant impact of EDETEK's solutions on clinical trial efficiency. Munther Baara, Vice President of Product Innovation will demonstrate CONFORM's new AI-based product ChatIQ™ that allows scientists to converse with the system in natural language.

