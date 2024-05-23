EDETEK Launches Continuous Study Monitoring Module for CONFORM™ Informatics

PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK, a leading provider of innovative clinical trial solutions, is excited to announce the launching of the Continuous Study Monitoring module within the CONFORM™ Informatics platform. This new module supports both rule-based and unsupervised monitoring to ensure study quality, compliance, and operational excellence across the entire clinical trial portfolio.

The Continuous Study Monitoring module is designed to assess study risks and evaluate the safety and efficacy outcomes of clinical studies. It serves a diverse user base, including data managers, medical monitors, biostatisticians, and clinical operations personnel. By offering continuous monitoring, sponsors gain complete transparency, independent oversight, and precise information on study progress and readiness for milestone analysis.

Key Features and Benefits

Rule-Based and Unsupervised Monitoring: Provides flexible monitoring options to address various study needs and scenarios, ensuring comprehensive oversight.

Quality and Compliance: Ensures adherence to regulatory standards and study protocols, enhancing data integrity and reliability.

Operational Insights: Offers real-time operational insights, helping to identify and mitigate risks early in the study process.

Transparency and Oversight: Delivers complete transparency and independent oversight, giving sponsors confidence in their study data and processes.

Efficiency and Cost Savings: Eliminates manual, labor-intensive, and inconsistent review processes, saving time and reducing costs associated with expensive programming efforts.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use by diverse users, enabling seamless integration into existing workflows.

Empowering Clinical Research

"The launch of the Continuous Study Monitoring module represents a significant advancement in our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions for clinical trials," said Jian Chen, CEO of EDETEK. "By integrating advanced monitoring capabilities into the CONFORM™ Informatics platform, we empower sponsors with the tools needed to ensure the highest standards of study quality and operational efficiency."

About EDETEK

EDETEK is a premier provider of cutting-edge clinical trial solutions, committed to delivering high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective services. With a comprehensive portfolio of state-of-the-art products and a steadfast commitment to excellence, EDETEK empowers sponsors to achieve their clinical trial objectives seamlessly and successfully. Through innovation and unparalleled customer focus, EDETEK consistently drives the advancement of clinical research, ensuring optimal outcomes for every study.

For more information about EDETEK and the Continuous Study Monitoring module, please visit www.edetek.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

908-227-4714

[email protected]

SOURCE EDETEK, Inc.