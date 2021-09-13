Edgar Vargas-Castañeda Joins TransPerfect as VP of Growth Strategies

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the hiring of Edgar Vargas-Castañeda as Vice President of Growth Strategies & Business Optimization.

Vargas-Castañeda brings nearly a decade of experience supporting large-scale transaction strategy to TransPerfect's expanding M&A team. He comes to TransPerfect from EY-Parthenon, the global strategy consulting arm of Ernst & Young, where he was a senior director advising clients on acquisitions. With both buy-side and sell-side expertise, from the diligence stage to pre-close planning and post-close execution, Vargas-Castañeda brings a versatile skill set to the TransPerfect team.

In this new position, Vargas-Castañeda will support TransPerfect's long-term growth strategy by analyzing both potential M&A transactions and existing operations.

"The language services industry is going through an exciting growth period right now, and TransPerfect is the clear market leader and is defined by a forward-thinking philosophy," Vargas-Castañeda remarked. "That commitment to innovation combined with the leadership team's willingness to evolve made me eager to take on this role. I look forward to playing an active part in changing the face of the translation industry."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We will always prioritize smart sustainable growth—over rapid top-line expansion—and Edgar's focus on achieving long-term success fits perfectly with our strategy to identify organizations with like-minded executive teams and give them the support to unlock their full potential. We are excited to welcome Edgar to the team to help us consider new M&A opportunities, improve our existing businesses, and enhance our ability to scale to meet our clients' requirements."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

