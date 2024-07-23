Edge AI Driving Megawatt Deployments at NJFX

The Convergence of AI Inference and Connectivity Infrastructure

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX has been a trailblazer in the digital landscape setting new standards for connectivity, infrastructure resiliency, and adaptability to emerging technologies. On June 25th, our CEO Gil Santaliz held NJFX's annual partners meeting at the facility discussing the convergence of Internet of Things, Global Critical Network infrastructure and AI applications. Now with the emergence of Edge AI inference, a process that uses AI models to identify patterns or objects in incoming data, NJFX is merging infrastructure and connectivity to support the local demands for Edge AI deployments. NJFX is strategically positioned within the Tri State Area extending to the Northeast Megalopolis covering a population over 50 million, providing direct access to the end user.

NJFX's journey began with a bold vision to create a Tier 3 carrier-neutral colocation and cable landing station that would redefine connectivity. We strategically designed our facility to link carrier-grade networks beyond major U.S. cities, accommodating over 35 international and domestic operators and continually expanding. Our unique position allows us to be a critical junction where major cloud and network operators have their global backbones physically connecting to transatlantic cables that reach Europe and South America.

One of NJFX's distinguishing features is our robust infrastructure designed to withstand the most demanding operational needs. The campus boasts direct access to an onsite substation, providing access to utility backbone capacity. This substantial power offers tenants the flexibility of power densities ranging from 4kW to 25kW per cabinet, catering to diverse requirements.

The facility also features onsite N+1 Generator & Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, allowing for on-the-fly configurable emergency power distribution. This redundancy ensures operations are never down even in the face of power interruptions, making NJFX a reliable partner for businesses that cannot afford delays.

Santaliz informed the partners about NJFX's newly implemented "First Line Maintenance" program, which prioritizes operations supporting our subsea cable systems landing at NJFX.

This program, along with the Front Haul capabilities from the bore pipes acquired from Subcom in February 2024 demonstrates NJFX's commitment to maintaining robust support for our subsea cable owners and overseeing all operational aspects.

As the technological landscape evolves, NJFX is poised to support the next wave of innovation: Artificial Intelligence. During our partners meeting, we highlighted our plans to support AI applications locally with Edge AI. The facility's design, coupled with our innovative cooling solutions, enables us to efficiently support GPUs. Additionally, Santaliz highlighted NJFX's integration of AI cooling technology into our infrastructure, these capabilities are crucial as AI continues to grow in importance and demand.

We are already seeing interest from enterprise customers, looking to deploy hundreds of GPU applications within high-density cages at our facility. Our ability to support such high-density, high-performance computing environments underscores our readiness to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by AI proliferation. NJFX will be able to support up to 5MW of Edge AI infrastructure with the development of water-based cooling solutions.

The evolution of NJFX is a testament to our plan for global connectivity, resilient infrastructure, and adaptability with new advancements. As we continue to expand and enhance our infrastructure, we remain dedicated to providing our partners and tenants with the highest level of service. Our unique strategy, robust infrastructure, and readiness to embrace emerging technologies position NJFX at the forefront of the connectivity landscape with Edge AI deployments.

