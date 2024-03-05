Edge Computing Market size to increase by USD 9.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc. and more among key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The edge computing market size is expected to grow by USD 9.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 24.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision-making is notably driving the edge computing market. However, factors such as Competition from low-cost centralized and general-purpose computing infrastructure may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Industrial manufacturing, Telecom, Mobility, Government, and Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Services, and Edge-managed platforms), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edge Computing Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Request a Free Sample Report.

Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Edge Computing Market Forecast Period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,928.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the edge computing market incluidng Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, ClearBlade Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EdgeConneX Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Aarna Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp.

Request a Free Sample Report.

Company Analysis

• Amazon - The company offers mobile edge computing services through Google Distributed Cloud Edge.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Buy Now for detailed company information

Market Segmentation

End-user

The market share growth by the industrial manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial applications of edge computing are primarily focused on automating industrial manufacturing and process environments. These environments heavily rely on industrial IoT devices, automation hardware, and connected sensors and actuators. Some end-users in the industrial manufacturing segment are working towards establishing agreements with vendors operating in the market to integrate edge computing into their operations. For example, in February 2021 , Ford and Google announced a six-year strategic partnership on cloud services and the Android operating system.

The market share growth by the industrial manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial applications of edge computing are primarily focused on automating industrial manufacturing and process environments. These environments heavily rely on industrial IoT devices, automation hardware, and connected sensors and actuators. Some end-users in the industrial manufacturing segment are working towards establishing agreements with vendors operating in the market to integrate edge computing into their operations. For example, in , Ford and Google announced a six-year strategic partnership on cloud services and the Android operating system. Geography

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to experience considerable growth due to the growing focus on improving efficiency in IT infrastructure within commercial and industrial environments and the rising adoption of big data analytics and IoT by end-users.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

View PDF Free Sample Report

Analyst Review

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, investments in cutting-edge technologies like edge computing have become imperative for businesses across various industry verticals. This paradigm shift is driven by the escalating demand for faster, more reliable data processing solutions that can handle data volumes and network traffic efficiently.

Edge solutions offer a strategic advantage by bringing computation and data storage closer to the source of data generation, reducing network congestion and network bottlenecks. This proximity enables low latency and high bandwidth communication, critical for real-time applications like autonomous vehicles and smart driving systems.

Enterprises are increasingly deploying initiatives to optimize workloads and minimize costs associated with centralized storage and cloud infrastructure. By establishing local centers, organizations can ensure the swift processing of mission-critical data while offloading non-critical data to the cloud for cost optimization.

One of the main challenges in edge technology adoption is the security of IoT devices and edge nodes. Cyberattacks targeting these devices pose a significant risk to data integrity and confidentiality. Therefore, robust authentication mechanisms, encryption, and tamper-proof designs are essential to mitigate such threats.

Despite these challenges, the market is witnessing substantial growth, with investments pouring in from various industry players. Technology giants like HPE are leading the charge by developing solution-specific technology and next-generation CDNs tailored for environments.

Moreover, telecom firms are capitalizing on the low-latency connectivity offered by edge data centers to provide high-quality services such as online consultations in the healthcare sector. These firms leverage high-security measures to safeguard sensitive patient data and ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

In conclusion, it is poised to revolutionize how data is processed and analyzed across industries. With its ability to enhance servers, optimize software, and drive cost reductions, it represents the future of IT systems architecture, offering unparalleled scalability and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the digital age.

View PDF Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The micro servers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26,527.99 million.

The microcontroller market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,031.4 million.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio