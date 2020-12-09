Edge Networks Launches NextGen TV Service with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Edge Networks has launched its groundbreaking new Evoca television service with an end-to-end solution from Harmonic. Evoca combines over-the-air ATSC 3.0 broadcasts with video streaming to reach underserved areas in the U.S. with limited bandwidth access. Harmonic's hybrid on-premises encoding, cloud origin server and delivery solution enables Evoca to efficiently and reliably deliver more than 80 channels to subscribers.

"To launch a service as unique as Evoca, we needed a forward-thinking technology partner with extensive experience in the broadcast and streaming worlds," said Todd Achilles, president and CEO at Edge Networks. "Harmonic's cutting-edge solutions made them an obvious choice for our service. Together, we've created a service that will simplify expanding Evoca into additional markets around the country."

Harmonic's end-to-end solution features the VOS®360 Live Streaming Platform running origin server and delivery functionalities on the public cloud, enabling rapid scaling as Evoca ramps up to extend its streaming service reach. On premises is Harmonic's Electra® X live video processor, providing exceptional HD and 4K video quality and reducing bandwidth consumption using real-time video optimization techniques.

"We're entering a new era of television with ATSC 3.0," said Eric Armstrong, vice president, video sales and services, North America, at Harmonic. "Harmonic is thrilled to be part of this new service, leveraging ATSC 3.0 OTA and broadband delivery paths, while tapping into the flexibility of the cloud, to provide viewers with a game-changing television experience."

About Evoca

Evoca is a totally new paradigm for TV delivery that is cheaper, more efficient and offers a superior picture to legacy providers. The service launched first in Boise, Idaho, with plans to reach tens-of-millions of U.S. households over the next few years. Evoca operates from two of the first ATSC 3.0 broadcast stations in the country and is owned by Edge Networks, a team of passionate innovators dedicated to giving all Americans access to the world's best technologies.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

