Edged Data Centers Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art, Sustainable Data Center in Kansas City

AI-ready facility brings 26 MW of critical capacity, consumes zero water for cooling and delivers ultra-efficient operations to the booming high-tech market

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edged, the fast-growing sustainable infrastructure provider, marked a significant milestone yesterday with the grand opening of its new ultra-efficient Kansas City data center. The state-of-the-art facility sets a new standard for sustainability and performance with waterless cooling systems built to support advanced computing technology and cloud services. Strategically located at 3420 North Arlington Avenue near downtown Kansas City, the facility delivers 26 MW of critical capacity to the region. The ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the transformation of the vacant site into a thriving digital hub.

Known as Edged Kansas City, the world-class facility is designed for high-density Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads and uniquely optimized for both energy and water efficiency. The event was attended by Governor Mike Parson, Kansas City and Clay County officials, members of the economic development community, local design-builder Burns & McDonnell, utility providers Evergy and Spire and key project partners.

"Edged's new facility in Kansas City is the latest example of a leading, high-tech employer choosing Missouri," said Governor Mike Parson. "All across our state, innovative companies are recognizing that we have what it takes to ensure their success – including a strategic location, strong infrastructure, and a skilled workforce."

"Kansas City is proud to be home to forward-thinking companies driving both environmental stewardship and economic development," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "It's why we are excited Edged is opening a brand-new sustainable data center in Kansas City, a powerful example of how sustainability and technology can work together. Edged is strengthening Kansas City's position as a leader in the next generation of digital infrastructure, while creating jobs and driving economic growth."

Unlike traditional data centers that consume massive amounts of water for cooling and strain the local energy grid, Edged Kansas City uses zero water and 74% less energy overhead than conventional facilities. Each Edged data center is outfitted with the ThermalWorks waterless cooling system which uses no water and is expected to save nearly 95 million gallons of water each year compared to conventional data centers. The modular system supports ultra-high densities of up to 200 kW per rack with plug-and-play liquid cooling integration while delivering industry-leading energy efficiency (average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15 portfolio-wide).

"We are incredibly grateful to Governor Parson and state and local officials who partnered with us to transform this underutilized site into a state-of-the-art IT facility and true asset to the community," said Bryant Farland, Chief Executive Officer for Edged. "The project represents an important step in the region's continued commitment to sustainable leadership and economic growth. Edged Kansas City represents a $143M initial economic investment, bringing positive impact to the city and region at large. We are honored to support Kansas City's thriving digital economy with innovative and sustainable solutions."

Kansas City has quickly become an established data center hub thanks to the region's central location, access to low-cost reliable power and exceptional fiber connectivity, with high-speed connections from coast to coast.

"Our strength in the technology sector, specifically data centers, has been building over the last several years and creating great, high-paying job opportunities for those in our community," said Steven Anthony, Executive Director of Business Development for EDCKC. "We're continuing to pursue additional data center and other tech market opportunities in KCMO, which will only help strengthen our national appeal in this sector."

Edged is proud to partner with the City of Kansas City, Missouri, the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Kansas City Area Development Council, Missouri Partnership, the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the State of Missouri to bring this new world-class facility to Kansas City.

"DED is proud to join our partners in supporting Edged's impressive new facility in Kansas City," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "This exciting project exemplifies our state's ability to attract and support next-generation companies as they invest, innovate, and help Missourians prosper."

"The opening of Edged Kansas City is a tremendous example of how Missouri continues to lead in sustainable innovation and cutting-edge technology," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "By investing in waterless cooling technology and high-performance infrastructure, Edged is not only enhancing Kansas City's digital economy but also setting a new standard for environmental stewardship. We are proud to welcome Edged to Missouri and look forward to their long-term success in our state."

The data center joins a growing network of Edged facilities currently under construction or operational across the U.S., including in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Columbus and Phoenix. Edged is a subsidiary of Endeavour with nearly a dozen new data centers operating or under construction across Europe and North America and a gigawatt-scale project pipeline.

About Edged

Edged is a vertically integrated global platform of on-demand data centers. Its operations are designed to be carbon and water neutral. Edged is an Endeavour company. For more information, visit www.edged.us

About Endeavour

Endeavour is an innovation platform that builds sustainable infrastructure companies to make clean water and renewable energy affordable and accessible to all. For more information, visit www.endeavourii.com

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 34,000+ new jobs, $1.7 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $7.8 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Google, James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

