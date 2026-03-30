The limited-time menu introduces Rōti's first-ever sandwich, inspired by an employee culinary competition entry, alongside the debut of new fry offerings

ATLANTA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rōti Modern Mediterranean® (Rōti), the fast-casual Eastern Mediterranean restaurant concept part of Edible Brands®, today announced the launch of its Hot Honey Harissa menu featuring Mike's Hot Honey®. The limited-time menu brings together two craveable flavor icons — sweet heat and bold spice — in a vibrant new lineup, available across formats including a Sandwich, Bowl, Wrap, Pita, and Salad. Alongside the menu, Rōti is introducing new fry offerings, adding more ways for guests to build a satisfying meal.

Rōti Modern Mediterranean® Teams Up with Mike’s Hot Honey® for Bold, New Hot Honey Harissa Menu

The menu is anchored by the Hot Honey Harissa Chicken Sandwich, the chain's first-ever sandwich offering outside of its traditional pita format. The sandwich was developed by Chef Manny McCarter, a longtime Rōti team member based in Chicago, whose recipe was selected as the winning entry in the company's employee culinary competition.

"We're always looking to push our flavors forward while staying true to the Mediterranean roots that define the Rōti brand," said Angela Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Edible Brands. "Hot honey is one of the most exciting flavor trends of the moment, driven in large part by Mike's Hot Honey, and pairing it with harissa creates a combination that feels both familiar and globally inspired. Chef Manny's winning sandwich brings that idea to life and is a great example of the creativity coming directly from our restaurants."

McCarter's Hot Honey Harissa Chicken Sandwich stood out in the culinary competition for its balance of sweet heat, texture, and vibrant flavors. He created the sandwich to add a more indulgent option to the menu while still delivering the bold Mediterranean flavors Rōti is known for. While the sandwich was created by McCarter, the broader Hot Honey Harissa lineup was developed by Chef Courtney Bufford-Hughes, Edible Brands' Director of Culinary Innovation, and marks her first limited-time menu since joining the team in early 2026.

The Hot Honey Harissa menu includes:

Hot Honey Harissa Chicken Sandwich : Tender grilled chicken tossed in a sweet, savory, and spicy Mike's Hot Honey ® Harissa sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with crunchy purple cabbage, tangy pickles, and a creamy mayo made with Mike's Hot Honey ® Harissa sauce.

: Tender grilled chicken tossed in a sweet, savory, and spicy Mike's Hot Honey Harissa sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with crunchy purple cabbage, tangy pickles, and a creamy mayo made with Mike's Hot Honey Harissa sauce. Hot Honey Harissa Bowl: Slices of tender grilled chicken tossed in sweet, savory, and spicy Mike's Hot Honey ® Harissa sauce served over golden saffron rice with cucumbers, sumac tomatoes, pickled onions, and feta. Finished with a creamy Mediterranean yogurt dip, garlic sauce, Mike's Hot Honey ® Harissa sauce, and Rōti's signature spice.

Slices of tender grilled chicken tossed in sweet, savory, and spicy Mike's Hot Honey Harissa sauce served over golden saffron rice with cucumbers, sumac tomatoes, pickled onions, and feta. Finished with a creamy Mediterranean yogurt dip, garlic sauce, Mike's Hot Honey Harissa sauce, and Rōti's signature spice. Hot Honey Harissa Wrap: Grilled chicken tossed in Mike's Hot Honey ® Harissa sauce wrapped in a warm laffa wrap with crunchy purple cabbage, tangy pickles, and feta cheese, topped with an extra drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey ® Harissa sauce and Rōti spice.

Grilled chicken tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Harissa sauce wrapped in a warm laffa wrap with crunchy purple cabbage, tangy pickles, and feta cheese, topped with an extra drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey Harissa sauce and Rōti spice. Hot Honey Harissa Pita: Flavorful grilled chicken tossed in Mike's Hot Honey ® Harissa sauce, wrapped in a warm pita with crunchy purple cabbage, tangy pickles, feta cheese, and savory garlic sauce. Finished with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey ® Harissa sauce and Rōti's signature spice.

Flavorful grilled chicken tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Harissa sauce, wrapped in a warm pita with crunchy purple cabbage, tangy pickles, feta cheese, and savory garlic sauce. Finished with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey Harissa sauce and Rōti's signature spice. Hot Honey Harissa Salad: Slices of tender grilled chicken tossed in Mike's Hot Honey® Harissa sauce served over a vibrant bed of mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, sumac tomatoes, pickled onions, and feta cheese. Finished with savory garlic sauce, citrus vinaigrette, and Rōti spice.

"Rōti's new menu showcases how versatile hot honey can be," said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "There's something about that sweet heat that enhances bold flavors like harissa and keeps you coming back for another bite. We're excited to partner with the team to bring something new and flavorful to their guests."

Alongside the limited-time menu, Rōti is introducing crispy golden fries. Guests can enjoy fries as a side, choose them as a base for any bowl, or order them as part of a fries and drink combo.

The Hot Honey Harissa menu and new fry offerings will be available at all Rōti Modern Mediterranean locations. Guests can learn more and place orders in restaurants, through the Rōti app, or online at roti.com.

About Edible Brands®

Atlanta-based Edible Brands® acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of consumer brands renowned in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Edible Brands has skillfully integrated an innovative e-commerce platform with a robust network of locally owned stores worldwide to meet consumers where they are. Edible Brands' growing portfolio includes Edible Arrangements®, edibles.com®, and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean. For more information, visit ediblebrands.com.

SOURCE Edible Brands