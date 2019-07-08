Edible Oil & Fats Market Worth $162.51 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edible oil and fats market size is expected to reach USD 162.51 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising popularity of edible oil as a key nutritional constituent on account of its various benefits including improvement in immune system and prevention from cardiovascular disorders is projected to drive the demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Oil product segment generated revenue exceeding USD 60 billion in 2018. Rising importance of calorie-free products including olive and sunflower as healthier alternatives as compared to animal-based fats is projected to remain a favorable factor over the forecast period

Coconut segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. The product is expected to gain importance on account of being effective source of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals

Asia Pacific led with more than 30% of global market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The high concentration middle-income age groups in key markets including China , India , Bangladesh , and Thailand is expected to assist the region maintain the dominance in near future

The edible oil and fats market is highly competitive in nature. Key players include Aceities Borges Pont S.A.; ACH Food Companies, Inc.; ADM; Avena Nordic Grain Oy; and Cargill Inc.

Strategic partnerships with the distributors located in emerging economies with significant buyer base is expected to remain a critical success factor for the key market participants in the forthcoming years.

Rising concerns over glutamic disorders in developed countries including U.S. and Germany is expected to promote the scope of oilseed-based product forms as vegan alternatives for animal fats. Furthermore, changing lifestyle coupled with buyer preference for nutrition enriched food products among middle-class income groups from developing economies such as China, India, and Thailand is projected to increase the usage of edible oils over the next eight years.

Offline channels are projected to lead, accounting for more than 50% of total market share in terms of revenue. Increased concentration of supermarkets in emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa is projected to provide the consumers a wide range of options when it comes to edible oils and edible fats.

Grand View Research has segmented the global edible oil and fats market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Edible Oil & Fats Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Edible Oil



Soybean





Sunflower





Olive





Coconut





Other





Edible Fats

Edible Oil & Fats Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Edible Oil & Fats Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

U.A.E.

