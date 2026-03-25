Edifier M90 Now Available: Compact 100W Speaker with HDMI eARC and Hi-Res Audio

Combining compact design, powerful 100W RMS output, HDMI eARC connectivity and high-resolution sound, the M90 delivers immersive, versatile audio for desktops, TVs and modern home entertainment setups.

RICHMOND, BC, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, a global leader in premium audio solutions, today announced the availability of the Edifier M90. Unveiled at CES 2026, the Edifier M90 represents a defining milestone signalling the beginning of the brand's next chapter in home-entertainment audio.

The EDIFIER M90 is a compact active speaker designed for high-resolution audio reproduction. With impressive power output and versatile connectivity, it's an ideal companion for desktops, bookshelves, and TV setups.

Designed to elevate everyday listening, the M90 features HDMI eARC for seamless, low-latency connectivity with desktop audio, TVs, and streaming platforms, delivering a richer, more immersive experience for movies, games and streaming. With 100W of bi-amplified power, larger 4-inch aluminium mid-low drivers for deeper bass and silk-dome tweeters for smooth, detailed highs, the M90 delivers powerful, high-fidelity sound. Enhanced connectivity and a flexible design allow it to transition easily from desktop to living-room setups, making the M90 a compact, all-purpose speaker solution.

Space-Efficient, Small Footprint, Room-Filling Sound

The Edifier M90 features a compact, space-saving design—measuring 133 mm (W) × 212 mm (H) × 225 mm (D) per speaker—allowing it to blend seamlessly into desktops, sit on bookshelves and feature in living-room setups. Despite its size, the M90 delivers an impressive 100W RMS total output, producing rich, room-filling sound. Certified for both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, it ensures exceptional clarity and detail across all listening scenarios. With versatile connectivity options - including HDMI eARC - the M90 integrates effortlessly with TVs, computers and modern entertainment systems.

Powerful Acoustic Performance

The M90's acoustic architecture combines 4-inch long-throw aluminium mid-bass drivers with 1-inch silk-dome tweeters for accurate, balanced sound reproduction. Powered by dual high-efficiency Class-D amplifiers, the system delivers 100W RMS of clean, dynamic output—ensuring powerful bass, detailed mids and crisp highs across all listening levels.

High-Resolution Audio Processing

The M90 delivers superior audio quality with end-to-end 24-bit/96kHz digital signal processing. Its analog front end supports high-resolution analog-to-digital conversion, ensuring that whether you're using analog inputs or digital streaming, every signal is accurately converted for faithful, detailed sound reproduction.

Versatile Connectivity Options

With multiple input options, including HDMI eARC, Optical, USB-C and AUX, the Edifier M90 allows for seamless integration with TVs, computers and other devices. Simply select the connection that best suits your setup for a flexible, high-quality listening experience.

Advanced Bluetooth Connectivity

The M90 features Bluetooth 6.0 with LDAC support for high-resolution audio streaming at rates up to 990 kbps, delivering near-lossless sound from compatible Android devices (Android 8.0 or later). It also supports Bluetooth multipoint connections, easily managed through the EDIFIER ConneX App, for seamless switching between devices.

Enhanced Bass, Intuitive Control, and Customizable Sound

Enhanced bass performance is available via the SUB OUT port, allowing connection to an external subwoofer for deeper, more impactful low-end. User-friendly controls include a 2.4 GHz omni-directional remote control and an onboard control knob, while HDMI eARC with HDMI CEC enables power, volume and mute control directly from your TV remote control. Customizable sound effects let you choose from three presets or create your own using the EDIFIER ConneX App, providing a flexible, personalized listening experience with easy switching between modes.

Price & Availability:

The Edifier M90 is available from March 25 on us.edifier and Amazon, with an MSRP of $369.99.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global

SOURCE Edifier