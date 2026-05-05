From Desktop Classics to All-Scenario Audio: Edifier Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

RICHMOND, BC, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1996 in Beijing, Edifier has grown into a globally recognized audio brand with nearly three decades of expertise spanning design, engineering, and manufacturing. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since 2010, the company has strengthened its global presence through strategic moves such as acquiring STAX, investing in Audeze LLC, and developing HECATE, a sub-brand dedicated to gaming audio gear. Guided by a mission to deliver exceptional listening experiences, Edifier continues to invest heavily in research and development to stay at the forefront of audio innovation.

Edifier marks its 30th anniversary this year, reflecting three decades of development in audio design, engineering, and manufacturing.

Beyond the Desktop: The All-Scenario Evolution

Edifier's product evolution reflects a shift from its roots in desktop audio to a comprehensive ecosystem of sound solutions. Early successes like the R1000T and R1280 series established its reputation for reliable, high-quality speakers. Today, that legacy extends into a wide range of categories, including over-ear headphones such as the WH950NB, true wireless earbuds like the NeoBuds series, and premium offerings in the STAX SPIRIT lineup.

By embracing its "comprehensive scenario" strategy, Edifier now delivers tailored audio solutions across home entertainment, mobile listening, gaming, and professional environments—ensuring consistent performance and user experience across every product genre.

Technical Endorsement: Advancing Electroacoustic Innovation

At the core of Edifier's success is its deep expertise in electroacoustic engineering. The company continues to refine sound reproduction through proprietary driver designs, advanced digital signal processing, and precise acoustic tuning methodologies. Its adoption of planar magnetic technologies—drawing on the legacy of STAX—has elevated performance in its high-end headphone range.

In wireless audio, Edifier collaborates with Qualcomm to integrate Snapdragon Sound™, while also supporting a wide range of modern transmission technologies including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay, and Miracast. These advancements enable stable, high-resolution audio streaming across devices and platforms.

Self-Owned Manufacturing and Supply Chain Excellence

Edifier's vertically integrated manufacturing model plays a critical role in maintaining quality and consistency. Its large-scale Dongguan production facility combines advanced automation with rigorous quality control processes, ensuring precision at every stage of production.

Beyond efficiency, the company emphasizes sustainability and responsible manufacturing, incorporating environmentally conscious systems and energy-saving technologies. This integrated approach allows Edifier to scale innovation while maintaining durability, reliability, and environmental awareness.

Harmonizing Industrial Design with Acoustic Performance

Design remains a central pillar of Edifier's brand identity. Through dedicated R&D centers equipped with advanced tools, the company blends acoustic engineering with refined industrial design to create products that are both functional and visually distinctive.

This commitment has earned international recognition, including the Red Dot, iF Design, and CES Innovation awards. By uniting aesthetics with performance, Edifier continues to deliver products that resonate with users worldwide.

Looking Ahead

Looking to the future, Edifier is expanding HDMI eARC integration across its 2.0 speaker lineup in 2026, including models such as the recently launched M90, R2750DB MKII and the upcoming S355DB. This development simplifies connectivity with TVs, streaming platforms, and gaming consoles, enabling cleaner setups, synchronized control, and improved audio performance.

As user expectations evolve, this shift reflects Edifier's focus on making high-quality audio more accessible and seamlessly integrated into modern digital lifestyles.

Since its founding, Edifier has evolved from a desktop audio specialist into a global brand delivering comprehensive sound solutions for every aspect of modern life. Its 30-year milestone represents not only a legacy of innovation, but also a forward-looking vision for the future of audio.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics. More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global

SOURCE Edifier