eDiscovery AI Officially Releases CaseBot™

CaseBot brings conversational AI to legal teams, empowering them to ask unlimited questions of case data, trace every answer back to source documents, and move from information to action with unprecedented speed.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eDiscovery AI, a HaystackID company, today announced the general availability of CaseBot™, its conversational AI assistant for turning case data into actionable, source-cited insights. CaseBot lets legal teams ask unlimited questions of matter data and receive answers traced to source documents in seconds.

In limited release with founding partners since January 2026, CaseBot is now available to every eDiscovery AI customer. The new solution fulfills one of the most-requested capabilities from early users, for CaseBot to be available as a standalone solution.

The announcement coincides with eDiscovery AI's presence at the CLOC Global Institute in Chicago, taking place from May 11-14, 2026, where the company is showcasing its solutions and meeting with legal operations, discovery, privacy, and investigations teams.

"CaseBot changes what legal teams can expect from their case data," said Jim Sullivan, founder and CEO of eDiscovery AI. "As an attorney building AI products, I know how powerful it is when a team can ask the next question the moment it comes up and trace the answer back to the documents. CaseBot turns that process into a practical workflow, giving attorneys a faster way to understand facts, follow the record and decide what to do next."

The new, stand-alone CaseBot solution offers:

Full access over supported matter data sets

Direct access from inside Relativity workspaces

Unlimited natural-language questions with conversation history

Source-cited answers with links to underlying documents

CSV export and automatic session purge

Built-in controls aligned with matter-level governance

"Our clients have seen real results with CaseBot. Faster answers, source-cited every time, and less time spent hunting through documents," said Jeff Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose Legal. "Standalone availability and direct access inside Relativity mean we can design the workflow around the matter instead of the other way around. That flexibility changes how and where we put CaseBot to work."

With full general availability, CaseBot now extends across all the matters and workflows eDiscovery AI supports, including Early Case Intelligence with Case Insight™ and eDiscovery AI for Relevance, Privilege, Privacy, and Multimedia. Whether attorneys are validating key facts and timelines, surfacing relevant communications and custodians, preparing for depositions, drafting internal memoranda or planning meet-and-confers, CaseBot turns case data into actionable information on demand.

To learn more and see CaseBot and Case Insight in action during CLOC, schedule a meeting or visit ediscoveryai.com.

About eDiscovery AI

eDiscovery AI, a HaystackID company, is a data intelligence company leading the next generation of AI-powered legal technology solutions. The company's mission is to develop innovative solutions that advance the legal industry, maximizing efficiency, enhancing accuracy, ensuring privacy compliance, and improving cost-effectiveness. Guided by ingenuity and committed to meaningful, strategic partnerships, eDiscovery AI equips law firms, corporations, and legal service providers with advanced tools to simplify complex data analysis, streamline document review processes, and confidently manage litigation, investigations, privacy response, and compliance matters. For more information, visit www.ediscoveryai.com or follow on LinkedIn.

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