Edo Shogun Roads Launches Global Promotion Campaign : Kickoff Ceremony to Be Held in the Greater Tokyo Region

TOKYO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kanto District Transport Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and the Greater Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau will officially launch an international promotion campaign this spring for the tourism project "Edo Shogun Roads." To mark the launch, a kickoff event will be held on March 20 at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu as part of a regional promotional fair titled "Edo Shogun Roads Fest Experience & Gourmet." This release introduces the overview of the kickoff event. We spoke with the event organizers to learn more, reported by Tourism Media Service.

The event will feature a wide range of traditional experiences, including historical activities, cultural performances, local cuisine, and stage presentations showcasing the heritage of the Edo-period highways.

The project aims to promote tourism by highlighting the historical, cultural, and culinary resources found along Japan's historic highways.

The Edo Shogun Roads Project is based on the historic road network that connected Edo (present-day Tokyo) with regions across Japan during the Edo period. It centers on the five major highways known as the "Gokaido"—the Tokaido, Nikkō Kaido, Oshu Kaido, Nakasendo, and Koshu Kaido—as well as their related branch routes.

By connecting tourism resources located along these historic routes, the project encourages visitors to explore multiple destinations across the wider Kanto region while supporting regional economies and sustainable tourism development.

The international promotion campaign will introduce tourism experiences inspired by Edo-period culture and historic travel routes through promotional videos and a dedicated online portal showcasing attractions throughout the Greater Tokyo region.

In addition, the campaign will collaborate with GREEN×EXPO 2027 (International Horticultural Expo 2027) scheduled to take place in Yokohama, presenting model travel routes themed around gardens, seasonal flowers, and nature.

Key components of the promotion include:

Release of promotional videos introducing the historic Edo highways

Launch of the Edo Shogun Roads tourism portal website

tourism portal website Presentation of 17 model travel routes highlighting seasonal flowers and nature

highlighting seasonal flowers and nature Announcement of 15 Edo cultural experience programs designed for international visitors

Through these initiatives, the project aims to establish a wide-area tourism route centered on historic highway culture and strengthen global awareness of the region.

During the kickoff ceremony, the promotional video and portal website will be officially unveiled, and the selected Edo cultural experience programs will be announced.

Special guest Kojiro Shiraishi, a world-renowned ocean adventurer, will also deliver remarks at the ceremony.

The project is supported by 11 prefectures and metropolitan areas across the Greater Tokyo region:

Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Yamanashi, Niigata, Fukushima, and Nagano.

Kickoff Ceremony Overview

Date & Time: March 20, 2026 (Friday / National Holiday)

10:30 – 11:15

Venue:

Tokyo Midtown Yaesu – 1F Galleria

(3-minute walk from Tokyo Station)

Program

Opening remarks (Director-General, Kanto District Transport Bureau)

Guest remarks (Japan Tourism Agency)

Introduction of the Edo Shogun Roads promotion project

Announcement of Edo cultural experience programs

Special guest speech (Ocean adventurer Kojiro Shiraishi)

Flag-raising ceremony

Related Event

Edo Shogun Roads Cultural Travel Fair – "Strolling the Edo Highways"

A regional cultural promotion event showcasing the heritage of the Edo-period highways will be held at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu. Visitors can enjoy historical experiences, traditional culture, regional cuisine, and stage performances representing the Edo Shogun Roads regions.

Official Social Media

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/edokaido0320/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/edoshogunfest/

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SOURCE Tourism Media Service