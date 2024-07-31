Edovo Platform Boosts Securus Technologies' Core Educational Tablet Content

Edovo Cloud Based App Brings Free Scalable Education Offering to Correctional Facilities and Incarcerated Individuals

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies (Securus) , an Aventiv Technologies company committed to bridging the digital divide and enabling educational opportunities for incarcerated learners, today announced that the Edovo Platform (Edovo) is available to all existing and new customers via streaming on its secured network at no cost.

Securus Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Securus Technologies)

Edovo is a tech nonprofit that delivers a tablet-based application that provides educational, vocational, and rehabilitative curricula to incarcerated individuals across the country. The platform recently upgraded to a cloud-based delivery model with single sign-on capability, making it easier for incarcerated individuals to access Edovo through 600,000+ Securus tablets, increasing availability to skill-building and education content that strengthens reentry outcomes.

The availability of education programs to incarcerated individuals in correctional facilities can positively impact their skills and future employment outcomes, thus reducing recidivism rates. Research has found that those who participate in correctional education programs are 43 percent less likely to recidivate, while they attain employment at a rate that is 13 percent higher than those who do not participate.

"Offering a free resource that provides accessible education and rehabilitation services gives incarcerated individuals a way to constructively use their time, making environments safer while building toward stronger reentry outcomes," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. "Expanding the rollout of Edovo to more than 600,000 incarcerated individuals nationwide will provide best-in-class, tailored educational opportunities that promote learning and help individuals prepare for a brighter future."

To date, Edovo has been deployed in more than 900 correctional facilities nationwide and served over one million incarcerated learners, delivering over 70 million hours of educational lessons. Single sign-on authentication makes Edovo easy to use and requires no training to access self-paced content and self-managed coursework. The app also offers a suite of robust progress and monitoring tools, empowering corrections administration to better coach and engage with those who participate in the program.

"Our transition to streaming enables us to reach more people seeking educational resources across the country and simplifies the infrastructure needed to support our app on secure tablets within the corrections environment," said Anna DeLuna Ferguson, Chief of Staff, Edovo. "This transition, combined with our scalability, provides a flexible solution that can serve any facility's needs while providing highly relevant content and robust reporting functionality that can drive sustainable change."

Once live, Edovo's scalable app provides turnkey content that is curated by facilities and third-party materials that can be added to tablets on a facility-by-facility basis to meet learners' individual needs, offering everything from education, vocational and job skills to college foundations, faith and character, rehabilitative resources, substance use treatment, parenting, anger management, or legal resources. Platform content reflects offerings from partners including Grow with Google, MasterClass, Prison Professors, Modern States, Alcoholics Anonymous, The Marshall Project, The Phoenix, The Lionheart Foundation, and more.

Edovo complements Securus' premium education and reentry programming from Essential Education that includes GED (General Education Development) prep, HiSET prep, computer competency, and financial literacy, among other offerings. To learn about Securus Technologies' comprehensive line-up of educational offerings, please visit us here: https://securustech.net/.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Securus Technologies® (Securus) is an Aventiv Technologies company that serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies as well as over 1,000,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. Founded in 1986, Securus offers innovative solutions like phone and video connections and e-messaging, which connect family and friends to their incarcerated loved ones. Their secure monitoring and investigative solutions aid law enforcement and correctional facility staff in their operations and efforts to maintain public safety in communities nationwide. As the pioneers of tablet technology, Securus introduced the first corrections-grade tablet in 2011, revolutionizing how communication, entertainment, reentry, and educational resources are deployed in complex corrections environments, elevating efficiency in operations and stronger reentry outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or follow us on social media on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

About Edovo

At Edovo, we are committed to making a real difference in the lives of incarcerated individuals. We believe that education is a powerful tool for transformation, and we have seen firsthand how our programming can help incarcerated learners build skills, improve their outlook, and prepare for a successful reentry into society. Our story began in 2012 when our founder, Brian Hill, recognized a need for better educational opportunities in correctional facilities. Since then, we have grown from a small startup to a national leader within correctional education and rehabilitation, establishing partnerships with some of the most respected organizations in the field of corrections, education and rehabilitation while serving hundreds of correctional facilities and tens of thousands of incarcerated learners across the country. To learn more about Edovo, please visit us here: https://www.edovo.org/

