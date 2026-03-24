EDP Renewables Celebrates Completion of Pleasantville Solar in Illinois

New 150-MW solar project brings dependable power, local investment, and long-term economic benefits to Fulton County

EDPR NA's 1.6 GW of gross clean energy capacity in Illinois powers the equivalent of 548,000 homes and businesses as one of the state's largest clean energy operators

FULTON COUNTY, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) today celebrated the completion of Pleasantville Solar, a 150-megawatt (MW) clean energy project in Fulton County, Illinois. The project will generate enough electricity to meet the equivalent annual demand of more than 39,500 homes and businesses while enhancing grid reliability, supporting Illinois' energy independence, and driving sustained regional economic growth.

Pleasantville Solar

"Amid skyrocketing power demand in Illinois, Pleasantville Solar is fueling the Prairie State's economy and communities with reliable, homegrown energy," said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. "Projects like Pleasantville Solar ensure that local families and businesses reap the benefits of long-term revenue, job creation, and resilient energy infrastructure—all while supporting statewide economic development goals and rising power needs. As one of Illinois' leading clean energy operators, we are proud to deliver projects that create lasting value for our communities and customers."

The full output of the 150 MW of solar energy is contracted through a long-term power purchase agreement with Microsoft. Pleasantville Solar will generate more than $31.6 million in revenue to support schools, roads, emergency services and equipment, and other essential public services and supported approximately 300 jobs during construction.

EDPR NA has reinforced its commitment to community partnership with more than $45,000 in donations to local entities and organizations, including the VIT Community Unit School District #2, The Village of Ipava, the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development, the Fulton County Fair, and the Ipava Camp Ellis Days Festival.

"I am very excited to partner with EDP and the Pleasantville Solar Project, and I can't wait to see the positive impact it will have on our community," said Matt Klaska, Superintendent for VIT Community Unit School District #2.

"Fulton County is grateful for the strong collaboration between our county staff, elected officials, and the development team at EDP Renewables in bringing the Pleasantville Solar project to completion. This project reflects what is possible when local government and private investment work together with transparency and mutual respect. Beyond the construction phase, the long-term impact of this project will be felt for decades through a strengthened tax base that supports essential public services across multiple taxing jurisdictions, including Fulton County and the South Fulton School District. We appreciate the commitment shown throughout this process and look forward to the lasting benefits this investment brings to Fulton County," said Cole McDaniel, President of Hometown Consulting and Consultant for Fulton County Economic Development & Administration.

EDPR NA is a longstanding and reliable clean energy provider in Illinois, with 1.6 GW of gross operating capacity that generates enough electricity each year to power more than 548,000 homes. Through landmark projects such as Harvest Ridge Wind, Bright Stalk Wind, Rail Splitter Wind, Top Crop Wind I & II, Twin Groves Wind I & II, Hickory Solar, and Wolf Run Solar, EDPR NA has delivered $1.3 billion in total economic impact statewide—including $1.1 billion invested in-state, $116.4 million in payments to participating landowners to diversify property revenue and provide a steady source of income, and $111.3 million contributed to local governments. EDPR NA's energy infrastructure portfolio also bolsters Illinois' workforce, supporting 79 permanent jobs and 880 construction jobs, all while strengthening energy security and maintaining land-compatible uses for local communities. EDPR NA maintains seven operations and maintenance (O&M) facilities in Illinois to support the dependable operation of its clean energy assets. In August 2023, EDPR NA opened its Technician Training Facility in Bloomington; the facility trains an average of 100 solar and wind technicians annually who are dispatched across EDPR NA's operational assets spanning Illinois and the United States.

Multimedia Resources:

EDPR NA Fact Sheet: Link

EDPR NA in Illinois Fact Sheet: Link

EDPR NA in Illinois Video: Link

Pleasantville Solar Fact Sheet: Link

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC, its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 29 solar parks, four energy storage sites, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,900 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 12,300 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE EDP