EDPR NA Distributed Generation Completes 720 kW Rooftop Solar Project for Mercedes-Benz USA Parts Distribution Center in California

FONTANA, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDPR NA Distributed Generation (EDPR NA DG), the distributed generation platform of EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), today announced the completion of a 720-kilowatt (kW) rooftop solar project at the Mercedes-Benz USA Parts Distribution Center in Fontana, California.

The new rooftop solar installation will help power daily operations at the facility while lowering energy costs and enhancing long-term utility price stability for the location. By generating clean electricity onsite, the system reduces exposure to utility rate volatility and supports reliable energy supply amid rising power demand across California. In its first year, the installation is expected to generate more than $18,200 in electricity cost savings. During construction, the project supported 65 jobs.

"California businesses are navigating a rapidly evolving energy landscape marked by increasing demand and price fluctuations," said João Barreto, EDPR NA Distributed Generation CEO. "Rooftop solar is a smart, scalable solution that allows organizations like Mercedes-Benz USA to control energy costs, improve resilience, and advance their sustainability goals — all while maximizing the value of existing infrastructure."

The 720 kW system transforms unused rooftop space into a productive energy asset, generating renewable electricity without additional land use. The project supports Mercedes-Benz commitment to responsible resource use while contributing to California's clean energy goals.

As trusted energy providers in California, EDPR NA DG and EDPR NA bring extensive experience developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects across the state. EDPR NA operates 1,229 MW of clean energy assets in California powering the equivalent of 485,000 homes. EDPR NA DG's portfolio in California spans more than 183 projects, including 79.7 MWac/85.8 MWdc in operation.

Multimedia resources :

EDPR NA DG: Fact sheet

EDPR NA DG: Video

EDPR NA in California: Fact sheet

About EDPR NA Distributed Generation

At EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC, accelerating the adoption and success of distributed generation is at the core of our mission. EDPR NA DG provides cutting-edge innovative renewable energy services to the entire North American region. Built on long-standing relationships with developers, power generators, corporate purchasers, municipalities, and local communities, EDPR NA DG delivers a full suite of offerings ranging from financing and development to construction and operation of energy and storage assets poised to scale. To date, EDPR NA DG has an operating capacity of 405 megawatts (MW) across 569 active sites. For more information, visit www.edprnadg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC, its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 29 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,800 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 12,100 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592695/5869835/EDP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EDP