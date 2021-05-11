EdTech Company Connect For Education Introduces OnMusic Companion (OMC), a Complete Teaching and Learning Platform Designed to Empower Music Teachers to Creatively and Easily Offer Beautiful Music Courses

OMC offers access to complete libraries of fully-developed, customizable content, lesson templates, ready to use lesson plans, interactive listening guides, videos, graphics, hands-on animations, downloadable music scores, assessment banks, and open educational resources, plus the intuitive, drag-and-drop tools to use them in highly interactive courses.

"OMC empowers faculty and administrators to offer high-quality, customizable, and affordable music courses without sacrificing time, resources, or academic standards," said Dr. Carlos Maldonado, the Chief Learning Architect of C4E. "For the first time, instructors have a full set of music-related materials under their control to make learning more engaging, memorable, accessible, and affordable for their students. OMC empowers instructors to create materials from scratch or mix-and-match content from all of Connect For Education's full-semester courses currently used by hundreds of schools and tailor them to suit their specific teaching needs."

Courses, lessons, and stand-alone modules can be used for online, blended, or in-person teaching. OMC seamlessly integrates into major Learning Management Systems such as Canvas, Blackboard, and D2L. Connect For Education offers a full spectrum of services from deployment and training to exceptional technical support for successful adoption of OMC.

Several colleges will be running pilot programs during Summer 2021, after which OMC will be available for adoption starting Fall 2021. To learn more about C4E OnMusic Companion, please visit c4ecompanion.com .

About Connect For Education

Connect For Education Inc. (C4E) is an education technology company serving both academic and professional clients since 2001. C4E offers an extensive catalog of configurable web-based academic courses adopted annually at over 400 educational institutions. C4E enables personalized digital learning experiences powered by a variety of proprietary learning platforms and interactive learning tools.

C4E designs, develops, publishes, hosts, interactive online courses that can be delivered in C4E Link, its own proprietary Learning Management System (LMS), and via Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) in other LMS platforms. In addition to serving the academic market, C4E works with US government agencies, corporations, and nonprofit organizations to produce unique courses, training, continuing education, and Executive and Professional Education programs.

