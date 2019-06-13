EdTech Firm K16 Launches Industry-first Course Design Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The EdTech firm K16 Solutions is proud to announce the release of two new offerings: Scaffold Migration and Scaffold Designer. K16's suite of solutions serves as a revolutionary, cloud-native, fully-integrated platform for learning management systems.

By replacing manual, time-intensive development and migration processes, Scaffold delivers industry-significant functionality and speed for LMS migration and content development. Scaffold products are integrated with leading LMS platforms including Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace and Sakai, offering increased efficiency and reduced production time.

"K16 Solutions has developed and refined its cutting-edge course development and migration technology through its engagement with ASU ScaleU, ASU's functional higher EdTech accelerator program," said R.F. "Rick" Shangraw, Jr., CEO, Arizona State University Enterprise Partners. "We are excited to see the impact Scaffold Migration and Scaffold Designer have on the sector as they gain traction in the market."

Scaffold Designer offers easy-to-use course development features and functionality currently unavailable to instructional designers and academic users. Scaffold Designer provides:

A course creation wizard that guides users of all ability levels through proper design and development.

The ability to add content in safe spaces while protecting existing content.

An underlying data model , mapping configurations and templating capabilities.

A central repository for all courses to streamline processes and gain cost efficiency.

Scaffold Migration helps higher education institutions dramatically accelerate the entire course migration process. Key benefits include:

Simultaneous import/export of hundreds of courses, improving speed and accuracy.

Simplified QA with ability to quickly identify exceptions and find/replace keywords.

Automated processing and standardization, reducing manual cleanup after migration.

Support from experts who make sure your content migrates quickly and efficiently.

About K16 Solutions Inc.

Founded by experienced higher education leaders and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions strives to create a more efficient, simplified approach to academic technology. The company recently announced the completion of a $1.5 million seed raise. K16 Solutions is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a member of ASU ScaleU, Arizona State University's Functional Higher EdTech Accelerator program. To learn more, please visit www.k16solutions.com .

Sam Yaghoubi

(c) 480-235-3488

sam@k16solutions.com

SOURCE K16 Solutions