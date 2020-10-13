Education Advanced Awarded Two New Patents for School Master Scheduling and Staffing Software Cardonex

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., the innovative leader in K-12 operations technology, announced today two new patents awarded for its school master schedule and staff planning software, Cardonex. The technology behind the new patents solves the complexity of generating school staffing schedules by factoring for students' required and requested courses, teaching staff available in the district and their qualifications, and campus facility information. This brings Education Advanced Inc.'s proprietary technology portfolio to 3 awarded patents and 2 pending patents.

"Our goal has always been to leverage technology to support educators by providing tools that enable them to be more efficient and more effective," said Dr. Eli Crow, CEO of Education Advanced. "These patents confirm the revolutionary nature of Cardonex and strengthen our position as leaders in the Education Technology industry. We are proud to build leading-edge tools that allow educators to spend more time and resources on their students."

Dr. Mark Weatherly, New Caney ISD Director of Secondary Instruction, said, "Cardonex has allowed us to build better student schedules, so our kids get what they need in order to graduate. Whether it's a dual credit course, an AP course, or something that fits in with CTE, Cardonex makes sure we're best utilizing our people and placing them in the right spots to develop student-centered schedules."

Cardonex is a school master scheduling and staff planning technology that allows districts to maximize teaching staff utilization and deliver over 90% of students' first-choice classes in 75% less time. Cardonex integrates with existing student information systems to populate data into an intuitive web-based schedule builder to optimize schedules around student requests, staff capability and availability, and facility considerations.

About Education Advanced

Education Advanced is a privately held K-12 EdTech SaaS company providing operations tools to enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their valuable time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound and BYOC. These award-winning and patented technology solutions significantly advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country.

