'Education Choice Chat' Events, Movie Screening to Celebrate School Choice Week in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Child My Voice will host a new, free education program in the Gulfton Community area during National School Choice Week that will give parents an incredible opportunity to learn about school options and educational resources in the community. Parents can attend one or all of the "Education Choice Chats," which will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Southwest Multi Service Center at 6400 High Star Dr.

The first 90 attendees at the "Education Choice Chats" will receive a free movie ticket for a special screening of "Miss Virginia," a major motion picture about the power of education, on Saturday, February 1. The movie screening will take place at the AMC Studio 30 Theater at 2949 Dunvale Rd.

This series of events is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Parents will learn about traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, home school associations, and many community organizations at the 'Education Choice Chats,'" said Wendy Gonzales-Neal, founder and executive director of My Child My Voice. "This is a great way to celebrate National School Choice Week!"

This event is organized by My Child My Voice. The goal of My Child My Voice program is to unleash the power of parents to address education needs within our state. My Child My Voice seeks to create a platform for open discussions on topics that will help parents better support their children and create opportunities for every child.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

