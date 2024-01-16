Education Options for All; Port Angeles School Fair Back for 2024

National School Choice Week

16 Jan, 2024, 00:58 ET

Fair to feature personalized learning options, face painting, and more

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful debut last January, a school choice fair will return to Port Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 20, bringing families a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore local schools and celebrate K-12 education.

The free event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vern Burton Community Center. Featuring booths from more than twenty schools and groups — from classical homeschool organizations to public school districts to private schools — the expo offers community members a taste of the many personalized learning opportunities available in the Port Angeles area.

Besides exploring boothes and meeting school representatives, families can enjoy face painting, balloon art, a DJ, refreshments, and a photobooth.

Organized by Olympic Christian School, in partnership with local educators from Port Angeles, Joyce, and Sequim, the event aims to make navigating school options easier for families. More than 300 community members are expected to attend this year's fair.

"Olympic Christian School is thrilled to host the 2nd Annual Clallam County Education Fair! We are so thankful to partner with the National School Choice Foundation to bring this event back to Port Angeles. Many families who attended the fair last year left newly able to make an informed decision for their child's education. Families were so thankful and wanted to bring the fair back for another year!" said Tiffany Gillespie of Olympic Christian School. "There are so many wonderful options for education here in Clallam County. We hope that you'll be able to come, have fun, and leave with a better picture of what you'd like for your child's education."

The school fair is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, ranging from microschooling meet-ups to landmark light-ups. In Washington, the Columbia Town Center in Seattle will light up for the Week.

Gov. Inslee has issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 21-27 as "Washington School Choice Week," stating that "quality education is critically important to the economic vitality of Washington."

The Vern Burton Community Center is located at 308 E. 4th St. in Port Angeles. Families should head to the gym for the festivities.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at clallamcountyschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation

