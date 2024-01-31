Education Smart Display Market worth $4.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The education smart display market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2029 from USD 3.4 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Digital transformation in learning, rising demand for collaborative learning, and technological advancements are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of Education Smart Display market. Moreover, Industry collaborations, involving interactive display manufacturers, content developers, and key players, fuel market expansion, driving innovation and advancing the overall immersive technology ecosystem.

Education Smart Display Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 3.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 4.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Display Size, Display Technology, Resolution and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Security Concern Key Market Opportunities Rising e-learning trends Key Market Drivers Digital transformation in learning

Whiteboards to dominate the Education Smart Display market from 2024 to 2029.

The whiteboard segment is projected to account for the larger share of the education smart displays market from 2024 to 2029. Some of the major factors contributing to market growth include the development of interactive whiteboards with advanced touchscreen and cloud integration capabilities that improve the learning process by significantly improving student engagement. Advanced whiteboards facilitate multimedia presentations, connectivity to advanced education software, and access to online resources, improving the overall learning process. The collaborative nature of whiteboards encourages teamwork among students, enhancing their communication skills. Such advantages have led to a significant increase in the demand for whiteboards for education in recent years.

OLED technology to register highest CAGR in the Education Smart Display market during the forecast period.

The OLED technology is rapidly gaining traction in the education smart displays market due to its superior image quality, offering vibrant colors, high contrast ratios, and faster response times compared to traditional LCDs. The demand for premium interactive displays that deliver enhanced visual experiences in educational settings is propelling the fast growth of the OLED technology. As manufacturing processes evolve, leading to decreased costs, OLED becomes more accessible, contributing to its accelerated adoption. The drive for advanced and immersive teaching methods further supports the increasing preference for OLED displays in educational institutions.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023.

The growth of the education smart display industry in North America can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the region has experienced a robust demand for advanced educational technologies, driven by a strong emphasis on innovation in the education sector. Investments and initiatives in digital education and technology integration in classrooms have propelled the adoption of smart displays as essential tools for interactive and engaging learning experiences. Moreover, the mature and well-established technological infrastructure in North America facilitates the seamless integration of education smart displays in schools, colleges, and universities.

Key Players

Collaborations between key interactive display manufacturers and North American schools, universities, and colleges along with the presence of major global companies like ViewSonic Corporation (US), SMART Technologies ULC (Canada), Boxlight Corporation (US), are the major factors driving the growth of the education smart display companies in the region.

