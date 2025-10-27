Educational TV Series Advancements Begins Content Selection for 2026 Season

Now accepting story submissions for Season 10 of Advancements with Ted Danson.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Producers of the Advancements series are currently gathering content for Q1, 2026, which will explore recent accomplishments taking place across several industries and economies. Saying true to its roots, the series will delve into the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

Advancements Season 10 Submissions

Advancements' team of award-winning producers are currently in search of content focusing on how technology and innovation are impacting healthcare, the role that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing in transforming the business landscape, and how initiatives across sustainability and renewable energy are improving environmental stewardship.

Hosted by Ted Danson, the Advancements series shines a light on the significant issues, topics, technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions affecting communities, businesses, and industries around the globe. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

"We're always interested in hearing from the public with intriguing topics or storylines for development. Please reach out if you have a technology, innovation, or other development that is impacting society," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing these contributions with audiences next season, and to the continued success of Advancements in its 10th season."

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

For more information, please email [email protected] or call 866-496-4065.

SOURCE Advancements