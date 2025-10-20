Tune in to Bloomberg TV on Saturday, October 25th to watch a New Episode of Advancements

Learn how a collaborative approach to technology is improving operations across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson proudly announces the upcoming broadcast of a new episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, October 25th at 8:00 PM ET.

October 25th airing of Advancements

This segment will explore how programs are integrating care delivery, remote monitoring, and local partnerships to close gaps across the healthcare system. Explore how the Center for Elders' Independence (CEI) and the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) are delivering highly personalized, efficient, and accessible care to vulnerable populations. Viewers will see how a holistic person-centered preventative approach is helping to reduce the likelihood of needing extensive acute care, nursing facility care, or in-patient services.

Next discover how innovations in engineering technology are helping to tackle demolition projects systematically. The show will share how Priestly Demolition's team of dedicated engineers and are combining their expertise with the latest tools and technologies to design the safest, smartest, most efficient, and environmentally sustainable way to demolish a building. Watch to learn why the company is on a mission to recycle as much construction material as possible and how it is using innovation to protect the environment and reduce impact.

The series will also uncover how developments in software and technology are enhancing community service capabilities as it explores SoftwareOne's collaborative approach to implementing robust, scalable, and future-ready contact center solutions. Hear how features like speech analytics, sentiment analysis, and generative AI provide a better understanding of caller needs, while machine learning-driven forecasting and scheduling optimize staffing and reduce wait times, helping to service the community more effectively.

Finally, see how a strategic group of partners are working with industry and academic professionals to create a transparent, sustainable, and resilient supply chain of critical minerals for the U.S. and its allies. Audiences will learn about M2i Global's mission to advance responsible and sustainable mining practices, and identify technologies that support reclamation and treatment of water contaminated by previous mining operations.

