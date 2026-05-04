EducationDynamics CEO to Address Graduates: The World You're Entering Is Still Being Written

Brent Ramdin on navigating change, seizing opportunity, and leading with purpose

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics today announced that CEO Brent Ramdin will deliver the commencement address at Florida Atlantic University, his alma mater, for graduates of the College of Business and College of Education's master's and doctoral programs on Thursday, May 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Ramdin, who has spent more than a decade working with colleges and universities, will speak to those entering a rapidly evolving professional landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, shifting global dynamics, and new career pathways.

In his address, Ramdin will discuss how today's class is stepping into a future that's still taking shape. For many, that's both exciting and full of possibility. The path from education to career is no longer linear. Success now depends on graduates applying what they've learned, continuing to grow, and having the confidence to meet the moment.

"You're not stepping into a world that will hold still for you," said Ramdin. "But that doesn't diminish the value of what you've learned—it raises the bar for how you use it. The foundation you've built here is what allows you to think clearly, make sound decisions, and take a bold role in shaping the future."

The address will also explore how graduates can lead in this kind of environment while staying grounded in the skills and perspective they developed during their time at FAU.

Ramdin earned his undergraduate degree and an MBA at FAU. He has led several organizations, serving as President at Encoura and CEO of DataServ. He was named CEO of EducationDynamics in 2024, where he leads efforts to help colleges and universities strengthen their reputations and drive sustainable growth in a rapidly changing education landscape.

"The challenge now isn't to have every answer," Ramdin added. "It's to take what you know, stay curious, and use it to shape what comes next with purpose."

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the strategic partner for higher education institutions that are done settling for the status quo. We fuse brand, marketing, communications, and enrollment into one integrated force, because aligning revenue and reputation is no longer optional — it's survival. Powered by one of the most robust first-party datasets in higher ed, we don't just advise on strategy; we activate and execute. If you're ready to rethink the future of higher education, we're ready to help you build it. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

SOURCE EducationDynamics