Educators and Workforce Development Administrators Can Launch Job-Ready Trades Certificate Programs With Interplay Academy

Training provider Interplay Learning introduces new scalable out-of-the-box programs that help learners gain skills for in-demand jobs and connect with employers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, today announced Interplay Academy, an out-of-the-box, easy to implement trades certificate program that provides education and workforce development organizations the tools to take learners from zero trades skills to job-ready.

With Interplay Academy, novice learners can now get accessible, high-quality online trades education with a clear pathway to gain skills in their chosen field, earn industry certifications, and connect with employers to confidently take on in-demand entry-level roles.

"Interplay Academy's Job-Ready Certificate Programs represent a significant leap forward in skilled trades education where there is a shortage of qualified skilled labor," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder, Interplay Learning. "Our holistic approach provides a direct pathway to job-readiness, empowering educators and workforce development program administrators with the tools needed to pave the way to future careers for learners. We believe these programs will play a pivotal role in developing a pipeline of talent for the skilled trades workforce of the future."

Interplay Academy's Job-Ready Certificate Programs in HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Residential Construction, Multi-Family Maintenance, Building Maintenance, and Appliance Repair feature a flexible, expert-led curriculum, recognized by the Department of Labor, to effectively prepare today's digital-first learners to enter the workforce. Leveraging Interplay's award-winning immersive 3D simulations, video content and industry certifications, these programs ensure a diverse range of learners can build and reinforce foundational skills through self-paced, unlimited hands-on practice in a safe, virtual environment.

Each certificate program includes a simple, out-of-the-box implementation that provides the tools and support for educators and administrators to launch and track a scalable program with ease. Expert guidance built into the learning content and live engagement managers successfully prepare learners for future careers without the need to hire on-staff industry experts or build expensive infrastructure.

In addition to earning an Interplay Learning Job-Ready Certificate, learners enrolled in Interplay Academy's programs can earn industry-recognized certifications, including NATE Ready-to-Work certification, OSHA 10 or 30 certifications, and EPA 608 certification, enhancing a graduate's employability. Learners, who may need additional assistance choosing a career path, can take advantage of the programs' career exploration tool to align their chosen path to their interests and career aspirations. When a learner completes the program, they can connect with employers through Interplay Learning's partnership with BlueRecruit, a leading job platform for skilled trades professionals.

For more information about Interplay Academy's Job-Ready Certificate Programs, please visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/training-academy/.

About BlueRecruit

BlueRecruit is a direct-hire marketplace built for skilled trade workers who want to grow their career and the companies desperate for their talent. The average blue-collar job requires 4x more hard skills than white-collar jobs; however, the recruiting system for each segment is virtually the same. That is why BlueRecruit removes the inefficiencies of resumes and job posts and focuses on the skills and experiences that matter. BlueRecruit was founded in October 2019 by Rich Camacho and Gina Camacho and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include AHR's 2023 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

