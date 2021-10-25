EDUCAUSE 2021: Ellucian Showcases Solutions, Insights and Partnerships that Deliver the Future Now

RESTON, Va. and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced details of its onsite presence at EDUCAUSE 2021, the annual conference that brings together IT leaders and professionals in higher education. Ellucian's plans include breakout sessions, product demos and in-booth sessions reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting the unique needs of today's higher education institutions and learners.

More than 50 Ellucian experts will be onsite meeting with customers, partners and other conference attendees. Activities will highlight Ellucian's ecosystem of innovations that connect all aspects of an institution's technology on Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28 at booth #401. Demo stations will feature conversations around core application solutions, student lifecycle, extensibility and Ellucian Experience, the company's new SaaS-based user experience platform that addresses student expectations and simplifies campus life.

"At Ellucian, we spend every day focused on how we can help drive success for the 26 million students and more than 2,700 institutional customers who benefit from our technology. Our solutions and services deliver modern technology platforms to support institutions so they can deliver the future now," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Working with our partners and customers across the EDUCAUSE community, Ellucian is delivering the experience tomorrow's students expect today."

Ellucian's 2021 EDUCAUSE Sessions include:

Title: The Role of Institutions and Technology in Creative Inclusive Communities for Students in Online Learning

Presenters: Tara Kissel, Senior Learning Experience Designer, Ellucian Heidi Schuler, Learning Experience Designer, Ellucian

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 27, 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: 203AB, 200 Level

Title: 'Crisitunity': Learning from a Difficult Time to Make a Better Future

Panelists: Dr. Timothy M. Chester, Vice President for Information Technology, University of Georgia Rupa Saran, Dy. Chief Information Technology Officer, Coast Community College District John Rathje, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Kent State University

Moderator: Mariam Tariq, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Ellucian

Date/Time: Thursday, October 28, 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: 108AB, 100 Level

In-Booth Theatre Sessions

Theater sessions will be held in Ellucian's Booth (#401). Each 20-minute session will start at time indicated, with 15 minutes for presentation, and five minutes for Q&A. To register for the sessions below, visit https://lp.ellucian.com/educause-2021-booth-theater-registration.html.

Session: Connecting Your Campus Ecosystem with Ellucian Ethos

Wed, Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET

at Thurs, Oct. 28 at 3:10 p.m. ET

Presenters: Mariam Tariq, SVP of Product Management, Ellucian; Michael Kennedy, Principal Solutions Consultant, Ellucian

Session: The "Experience" Your Constituents Need

Wed, Oct. 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET

at Thurs, Oct. 28 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Presenters: Connie Minnick, Principal Solutions Consultant, Ellucian; Michael Kennedy, Principal Solutions Consultant, Ellucian

Session: Your Path to the Cloud

Wed, Oct. 27 at 1:35 p.m. ET

at Thurs, Oct. 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET

Presenter: Bob Zwarycz, Solutions Architecture Director, Ellucian

Session: Improve Enrollment Outcomes with CRM Recruit

Wed, Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET

at Thurs, Oct. 28 at 3:10 p.m. ET

Presenter: Tim Dawson, Principal Solutions Consultant, Ellucian

Session: Streamline Your Workflows for Your Campus

Wed, Oct. 27 at 3:10 p.m. ET

at Thurs, Oct. 28 at 10:10 a.m. ET

Presenter: Connie Minnick, Principal Solutions Consultant, Ellucian

Session: Discover the Student Lifecycle – Learn More About CRM Advise and Degree Works

Wed, Oct. 27 at 10:10 a.m. ET

at Thurs, Oct. 28 at 3:35 p.m. ET

Presenter: Tim Dawson, Principal Solutions Consultant, Ellucian

Ellucian is leading the digital transformation of higher education with more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud. For more information, visit: https://www.ellucian.com.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

