EDUCAUSE 2023: Ellucian Spotlights Cutting-Edge Solutions Powering Higher Ed

Ellucian-sponsored leadership series to focus on AI and the future of higher education

Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced details of its presence at EDUCAUSE 2023, a premier higher education technology conference bringing together IT leaders and professionals.

"We are excited to connect with higher education leaders at EDUCAUSE this year and share how our solutions are enabling broad transformation and modernization with the Ellucian SaaS Platform to meet the pressing needs of higher education. Our capabilities not only provide operational efficiencies, but power real-time data for better decision-making for institutional and student success," said Michael Wulff, Chief Technology Officer, Ellucian. "Ellucian is innovating to support institutions as they strive to improve student outcomes, and we look forward to discussing how we are leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI for better outcomes in areas -- including student well-being and shaping the right match of degrees and skills students need now."

Ellucian invites conference attendees to booth #1408 in the McCormick Place Convention Center, October 10-11, to engage with the team and explore cutting-edge technology solutions designed to power higher education so institutions can empower student success. Ellucian is also the exclusive sponsor of the EDUCAUSE Leadership Series featuring an enlightening panel discussion on navigating generative AI tools like ChatGPT, including participation from Sania Khan, Vice President of Experience Design, Ellucian.

Ellucian experts will be onsite to provide demos and share more about Ellucian's products, solutions and services. Booth demo stations will feature technology innovations focused on accelerating student success, empowering faculty and staff, unlocking innovation, and building institutional resilience. In addition to its booth presence, Ellucian will participate in various conference sessions addressing key industry challenges, including increasing enrollment and retention, student financial success and the use of AI in higher education.

2023 EDUCAUSE Sessions: Title: Unlocking Your Data with Ellucian Insights Presenter: Becky Dias, VP, Product Management, Ellucian Date/Time: Tuesday, October 10, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT Location: AWS Theater in the AWS Exhibit Hall Booth #1001 Description: Institutions need a powerful, easy-to-use reporting and analytics solution that aggregates data across sources and is purpose-built for higher education. The answer is Ellucian Insights—a SaaS-based reporting and analytics solution. Learn about Ellucian Insights, the value it can provide to institutions, and product availability and roadmap.



Title: EDUCAUSE Leadership Series | ChatGPT and Generative AI: Navigating Leadership Opportunities and Challenges– Sponsored by Ellucian Date/Time: Tuesday, October 10 | 12:00–1:30 p.m. CT (lunch included)

Wednesday, October 11 | 12:00–1:30pm CT (lunch included) Location: W190B, Level 1 Description: Join higher education industry leaders – including Sania Khan, Ellucian's Vice President of Experience Design, for a special series on Generative AI and ChatGPT. In this Leadership Series, participants will learn from and connect with experts in privacy, policy, data, teaching and learning, and information technology. Through panel discussions, small-group deep dives, and networking on the topics below, participants will explore diverse perspectives and share insights to prepare them to successfully lead their organization's generative AI initiatives.



Title: Showcase Success Stories: Enterprise System Tales and Strategies Presenters: Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy Officer, Ellucian

Anne Pacione , CIO, St. John's University Date/Time: Wednesday, October 11, 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. CT Location: EDUCAUSE Central Theater, Halls F1, F2, Level 3 Description: AI is increasingly being used as a tool in higher education, with apps like ChatGPT generating written content rivaling human authorship. This session will examine the implications of AI technology for curriculum and its design in higher education, and explore appropriate technological and pedagogical strategies to ensure that AI is used ethically and effectively.



Title: AI in Higher Ed: A Byte-Sized Introduction to the Future of Learning! Presenters: Tara Kissel, Senior Learning Experience Designer, Ellucian

Mike Pennella, Senior Learning Experience Designer, Ellucian Date/Time: Wednesday, October 11, 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT Location: W187, Level 1 Description: Higher education is a complex ecosystem. Companies that serve higher education, higher education institutions, and nonprofit associations all play crucial and intertwined roles supporting student, faculty, and staff success. In this session, EDUCAUSE Showcase Series industry colleagues will join institutional leaders to discuss case studies regarding mutually beneficial collaboration through the lenses of enterprise system integrations and implementations, including how Ellucian and Amazon Web Services partner to create a reliable, scalable, and low-cost technology infrastructure that paved the way for St. John's University to evolve to a SaaS model.



Title: Transforming Challenges into Success: How One Institution Flipped the Script and Halted Barriers to Increasing Enrollment and Retention Presenters: Natalie Walther, Strategic Program Director, Ellucian

Chaitrali Rane, Manager of Student Financial Aid Information Systems, NJIT Date/Time: Thursday, October 10, 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT Location: W179, Level 1 Description: Hear directly from New Jersey Institute of Technology on how it streamlined its financial aid processes using Ellucian's point solutions for student financial success. What was the result? NJIT saw a significant surge in enrollment, and an increase in student engagement and student success within the first year of going live.





