Edward J. Peterson, III Joins Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP, is pleased to welcome Edward Peterson to the firm's Tampa office. Edward Peterson focuses his practice on representation of debtors and creditors in out of court workouts, bankruptcy cases, assignments for the benefit of creditors and all aspects of insolvency law.

Edward J. Peterson, III

"We are pleased and excited to announce that Edward Peterson is joining our firm. Edward is a very experienced and highly regarded bankruptcy lawyer here in Tampa. A significant part of his bankruptcy practice is also in north Florida and Alabama. Edward brings additional depth and experience to our already very well-respected bankruptcy group," says Darryl Richards, Managing Partner.

Board certified in Business Bankruptcy Law by the American Board of Certification and a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, Edward holds many honors and distinctions as well as nine Bar Admissions. He is also very active in the community he lives and works serving on advisory boards, board of directors, and key positions in the key associations of his extraordinary practice.

Edward Peterson earned his B.A. in Economics from Kenyon College and his J.D., Magna Cum Laude and Order of the Coif from the University of Alabama.

Established 50 years ago in 1973, Johnson Pope remains committed to delivering the highest quality legal services to our clients.

