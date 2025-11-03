Edward Jones Advances Banking Strategy to Deepen Client Financial Fulfillment

In partnership with U.S. Bank and with progress on its own bank, Edward Jones is empowering clients with more ways to save, spend, invest and borrow.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones is reaching key milestones in its expansion of banking solutions to serve more clients, more completely. With progress on the Edward Jones Bank application and an expanded suite of products and services now available through U.S. Bank, the firm is building on its strategy to help clients – and their financial advisors – see and manage their full financial picture beyond investing to include saving, spending, and borrowing.

Edward Jones® Everyday Solutions powered by U.S. Bank® is now available

Through a deepened partnership with U.S. Bank, the firm now offers clients a full suite of solutions to manage their short- and long-term banking needs. After a year of planning and a phased rollout in select markets, Everyday Solutions Checking and Credit Card products are now available across the U.S. This expansion reflects the firm's commitment to helping its clients achieve their needs, wants and wishes with greater clarity and confidence.

"This milestone is an exciting step forward to providing clients with a truly integrated financial experience," said David Chubak, Principal and Head of Wealth Management and Field Management at Edward Jones. "Everyday Solutions offers clients a best-in-class mobile wallet, check deposit and bill pay system, along with seamless access to their Edward Jones investment accounts all in one place–something we know our clients value."

Edward Jones and U.S. Bank announced their intent to develop the strategy in 2024 in response to strong client demand for integrated financial services. A Morning Consult* survey in September 2025 showed that 85% of people prefer a digital banking experience and a majority like to consolidate their saving, spending and borrowing needs, mainly for convenience.

Everyday Solutions is built to support clients' and their family's everyday financial decisions by including:

Co-branded checking accounts with features like Zelle®, overdraft forgiveness, mobile debit card management, and family-friendly tools such as Greenlight®.





with features like Zelle®, overdraft forgiveness, mobile debit card management, and family-friendly tools such as Greenlight®. A digital-first experience accessible through Edward Jones Online Access, offering clients a simple and unified view of their financial picture.





accessible through Edward Jones Online Access, offering clients a simple and unified view of their financial picture. Enhanced credit card offerings including Triple Rewards, Business, and Flex Balance World Elite Mastercard® – all with no annual fee and tailored to diverse client needs.

"With the launch of this suite of solutions, our financial advisors are now better equipped to develop true comprehensive financial plans," said Chubak. "By integrating banking into the broader planning conversation, we're enabling advisors to address every facet of a client's financial life – from day-to-day cash flow to long-term goals. This holistic approach gives all clients – from those just starting out to those with significant means, greater clarity, confidence, and control helping them make informed decisions and stay on track toward financial fulfillment."

To learn more about Everyday Solutions visit https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/investment-services/account-options/banking-borrowing-solutions.

E xpanding banking capabilities with Edward Jones Bank

Edward Jones is also advancing its broader banking strategy through the proposed establishment of the Edward Jones Bank, a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial loan company (Bank). The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. (JFC) submitted its application to the Utah Department of Financial Institutions (UDFI) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in April 2025. The firm has since made significant progress, including:

Hiring key leadership, including a full suite of officers that will be responsible for leading the proposed Bank

Completing the Field Investigation phase with UDFI and the FDIC Kansas City Regional Office

Forming the Bank Board of Directors

"By layering these capabilities into our existing banking offering, including our suite of banking solutions with U.S. Bank, we will be able to help our financial advisors focus on their client's full financial picture," said Alison Carnie, Principal and Head of the Banking Business Unit at Edward Jones. "The progress on this new Bank application is a step forward in delivering a comprehensive banking approach for our clients and their families."

If approved, the Bank will operate independently as a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary and will initially offer an enhanced Reserve Line of Credit (RLOC). The RLOC is currently available in 47 states and Washington, D.C. through Edward Jones SBL, LLC. The Bank, which still needs full regulatory approval, would incorporate the existing RLOC portfolio from Edward Jones SBL, LLC and be able to offer the RLOC to clients in all 50 states and on all non-retirement accounts.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.3 trillion in client assets under care as of June 27, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

* Survey Methodology

This poll was conducted between September 12, 2025 – September 14, 2025, among a national sample of 2,188 general population respondents. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, educational attainment, age, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.

Everyday Solutions Checking provided by U.S. Bank NA, Member FDIC. Edward Jones is not a bank and FDIC insurance only covers the failure of an insured bank.

The creditor and issuer of Edward Jones Everyday Solutions Mastercard credit cards is U.S. Bank NA, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

