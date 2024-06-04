Edward Jones Among Fortune 500® for 12th Consecutive Year

Ranking No. 303, the firm serves 8 million clients with $2 trillion in client assets under care

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th consecutive year, financial services firm Edward Jones appears on the Fortune 500® list. Edward Jones ranks No. 303 with more than $14 billion in net revenue in 2023.

"As a firm, we are driven by our purpose to make a positive impact in the lives of our clients, colleagues and our communities. We are privileged to serve 8 million clients and help them achieve their goals today, and we know we want to serve more clients, more completely, in the future," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "Our deep, personal relationships with clients, coupled with our size and scale, will help us close the increasing gap between the need for financial advice and the availability of financial advisors who can provide the comprehensive, personalized planning and access to professional advice our current and future clients tell us they want and need."

Edward Jones ended its first quarter with 19,456 financial advisors, a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The firm continues to invest in new solutions, tools and products to help financial advisors better serve clients and remains focused on developing, rewarding and growing branch teams.

Highlighting the firm's impact with its clients, colleagues and communities, Edward Jones recently released its sixth annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report, "Growing Our Impact." The report details meaningful progress Edward Jones has made in three key areas: Partnering for Lasting Financial Strength, Promoting Healthier Futures and Advancing Inclusive Growth.

To be included in the Fortune 500®, companies are ranked by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. They include U.S.-incorporated private companies and cooperatives that file financial statements with government agencies, along with mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500® firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $2 trillion in client assets under care at the end of December 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for a positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 54,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is edwardjones.com and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

