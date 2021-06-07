Edward Jones Among Fortune 500 for Ninth Consecutive Year

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, St. Louis financial services firm Edward Jones appears on the Fortune 500 list, which ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

Edward Jones moved up 41 spots to No. 295, with more than $10.2 billion in net revenue for 2020, an increase of 6.7 percent.

"As we grow, we are growing our impact and living our purpose to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients, colleagues and communities," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "We are incredibly honored to be among the nation's top 500 companies in service of our 7 million clients, 49,000 colleagues and thousands of communities across North America – helping to improve the financial resiliency and vitality of individuals and families so they can achieve what matters most to them."

Pennington is one of the 41 female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies – a record-breaking number this year – featured in a story accompanying the list.

Now in her third year as managing partner, Pennington began her Edward Jones career in 2000 as a financial advisor in Livonia, Mich. In 2006, she was named a principal and relocated to the firm's St. Louis headquarters where she held various leadership roles.

As the sixth managing partner in the firm's 99-year history, Penny is responsible for the firm's strategic direction, working together with more than 49,000 associates across North America to make a positive impact in the lives of Edward Jones' clients, colleagues and communities. She was recently named No. 33 in her second appearance on the Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business list.

She is an active member of the St. Louis community, serving on the boards of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees, the Whitaker Foundation and Executive Committee of the Chair's Council for Greater St. Louis, Inc. Penny also actively champions Edward Jones' national presenting sponsorship with the Alzheimer's Association.

